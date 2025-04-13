Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dazed and Confused, Friends and School of Rock actor Nicky Katt, who has been described as a “genuis talent”, has died at the age of 54.

The news of his death was confirmed to TMZ on Saturday by attorney John Sloss, who is the head of the firm which represented the actor, Sloss Law. His cause of death has not been announced.

The late actor had a career spanning more than 40 years and worked in both film and television. He joined the entertainment industry at the age of just 10 and went on to take on prominent roles in some of the best loved films. He starred against many industry greats and became known particularly for playing villianous roles, although this wasn’t all he did.

He also portrayed the role of Clint Bruno in Richard Linklater's coming-of-age 1993 comedy Dazed And Confused (1993) which also starred Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey and Ben Affleck, who all also rose to huge fame. Throughout his career, he also worked with many other acting greats such as George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, Meryl Streep, Alicia Silverstone and Renee Zellweger.

Katt was born in South Dakota in May 1970. He made his acting debut a decade later when he starred in one episode of Fantasy Island in 1980. He acted in TV shows until 1992, when he took on the role of a waiter in Sister Act which starred Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith and Wendy Makkena.

The following year, Nicky gained wider recognition for his role in Dazed And Confused and then had a role in 1995’s Babysitter alongside Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy London. In the late 1990s, had had more film roles he will be remembered for such as A Time To Kill (1996), SubUrbia (1996) and Batman and Robin (1997).

Nicky Katt star in the film Boiler Room in 2000. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Katt later joined the cast of 2000 crime drama film Boiler Room with Ben Affleck, Giovanni Ribisi, Nia Long and Vin Diesel. He then appeared alongside Jack Black in School Of Rock in 2003. Around the same time, he returned to television and starred in 49 episodes of the series Boston Public in the early 2000s.

Other noteable shows he made appearances in over the years included Friends and Law and Order.

Many tributes have been paid to him online from fans since news of his death broke. One said: “Nicky Katt was one damn good actor. He’s incredible in Snow Angels.” A second person said: “Nicky Katt is further proof that Dazed and Confused was one of the greatest ensemble pieces ever. Rest easy to a real rough & tumble man.” A third fan referred to him as “a genius talent who always delivered.”