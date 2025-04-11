Jazmine Sullivan suffered a double family tragedy | Other

Singer Jazmine Sullivan has opened her heart to fans after suffering the double tragedy of suffering a miscarriage not long after her mother died.

The 38-year-old singer - who has been in a relationship with producer Dave Watson since 2017 - took to social media as she celebrated her birthday yesterday to thank her fans for their wishes, but also revealed that she should have given birth to a baby boy in February.

She wrote on Instagram: "Whew…thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I’ve been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say."

Also, I realized I woulda been holding my 2 month old son that I never got to meet.”

The 'Bust Your Windows' hitmaker - whose mother Pam died in 2023 following a battle with breast cancer - decided to go for a massage that helped her "release some of the deep pain" she has felt for such a long time, and is still "grateful" that her fans still think about her.

"Yesterday I had a massage that helped to release some of the deep pain I’ve been holding in for a while. So I’m grateful for that. I’m also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It’s all so beautiful. Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life’s a** whooping.”

Just prior to her mother's death, Jazmine admitted that she was still "learning" how to define love to herself as she tried to support her mom through the "hardest time" of her life.

She told Complex magazine: "I’m even learning what love is, even with my parents still at 35 with my mom, going through what she’s going through with her health and just watching my dad just love her and support her through the hardest time of her life, just watching them. This is what love is and it’s not complicated."

You want to be your best for someone so that they can be their best. It’s very simple, but it’s definitely something that I’m still learning about. I don’t know if there’s a perfect answer for what love is. You just constantly learn more about love, period, the longer you live."