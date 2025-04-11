Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Married at First Sight Australia fans are getting frustrated by hearing bride Lauren Hall using the word ‘bogan’ a lot - but what does it actually mean?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When MAFS Aus season 12 wife Lauren doesn’t like something - or someone - she calls it or them bogan or boganic.

She first used the word to describe fellow bride Jamie Marinos back at the hens night. She said: “Jamie. I mean, she's lovely, but, like, in the real world, we wouldn't be friends”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She certainly didn’t hold back on her opinions, going on: “She's too loud. And spilling drinks. We need to get her a new manicure. Jamie needs to get her nails fixed. She's just a bit boganic. It should be in the dictionary, but basically it's just a word to describe someone who's a bogan. It's like, if you're a derro, you're like, you're a derelict. You're a bogan. You're, like, boganic.”

As the series has progressed, she has used the word more and more. For example, she referred to the second dinner party she attended with on-screen husband Clint Rice as “boganic”.

Viewers have been unimpressed with her repeated use of the word, taking to X to express their frustations. “Is ‘bogan’ the only insult in Lauren’s vocabulary??” one person asked. Another said: “Can you send me $1 for everytime you've showed lauren saying 'bogan/boganic'”, accompanied by a meme of someone with a huge amount of cash. Another fan joked that they had started a game called ‘bogan bingo’.

Lauren Hall, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

But, what does bogan actually mean? It’s an Australian and New Zealander slang term and it’s not usually a very kind one. It is “an insulting word for a person whose way of dressing, speaking and heaving is thought to show their lack of education and social class”, according to The Cambridge Dictionary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Oxford Language Dictionary definition states a bogan is “an uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status”.

However, it’s not always used in a completely derogatory way. The term bogan has sometimes been used favourably, usually by a person who is describing themselves, to indicate pride in not conforming to social norms.

Now, we can’t be 100% certain because we haven’t spoken to Lauren, but it doesn’t sound like she meant it in a complimentary way . . .

It’s not the first time the term bogan has been used in popular culture. In the 2016 film Suicide Squad, DC Comics villain -the Australian Captain Boomerang - is show as having a bogan-like personality. Australian ska-punk band Area-7 achieved one of their biggest hits with the song Nobody Likes A Bogan back in 2002.