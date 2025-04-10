Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The makers behind Married at First Sight have cooked up a brand new dating concept. . .

Australia’s largest reality TV company, Endemol Shine Australia, has launched Spicy Dates - a show which will hopefully create some heat for more than one reason.

The show, will be broadast exclusively on Youtube, will see singles share a meal on a first date - but they have to eat food which is increasingly spicy as the meal progresses.

The YouTube channel, titled RESAY, will host a number of new digital-only reality TV shows, starting with the dating show. Former Big Brother Australia alumni Marley Biyendolo and Tilly Whitfield, who met on the show which is also produced by Endemol Shine Australia and are now best friends, are set to host the show.

The synopsis for Spicy Dates reads: “ Singles take on the ultimate blind dating challenge with a fiery twist! Watch as they navigate through intense heat and see if the spice can break the ice. Will they survive the scorching sauces and find a connection?”

Married at First Sight creators have launched another new dating show called Spicy Dates. Photo by Youtube/@RESAYtube. | Youtube/@RESAYtube

The first episode, which you can watch below, sees two singles called Ella and Jimmy go on an extra hot blind date.

The episode lasts just less than half an hour. Further episodes are expected to drop on the channel in the coming days and weeks.

There’s also two other Youtube-only reality shows being brodcast on the channel; Squirm Sessions, an interview format where guests can opt out of answering awkward questions – but not without consequences - and Glow Ups, a makeover series focused on the transformation of “self-proclaimed geeks”.

The first episode of Squirm Sessions features a familiar MAFS face - Al Perkins. Al was a contestant from the 2022 season of the dating show. He was paired with Samantha Moitzi, but though they had an attraction to each other they struggled to allign their relationship desires and they broke up before the final decision. He later appeared on Love Island Australia.

Endemol Shine Australia also developed another hugely popular dating reality show, Love Triangle. Another new dating show from the same production company is Stranded on Honeymoon Island, which which air on the BBC later this year.