The second series of ‘explosive’ E4 dating show Love Triangle UK has come to an end, but are any of the couples formed during the show still together?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which has been created the team behind the hugely popular dating show ‘Married at First Sight: Australia’, show six ‘pickers’ choose between two potential matches - someone who is their usual type and someone who isn’t and is likely to be more what they need in a relationship.

After just two days of texing, they must choose just one of two expertly-picked options - without knowing what they look like. They then go on a blind date with their first pick before moving in with them for a week. After that first week, their second pick reappears to take them on a date - whether they’ve built a connection with their first choice or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, the second choice date moves in with the picker for a week, and their first choice must move out. For a third and final week, all three people in the triangle must live together to see where the picker’s true feelings really lie.

It’s no wonder Channel 4 called the show ‘explosive’. There’s been no shortage of drama, shouting and tears in this year’s series, but there have also been some heartwarming moments and some romances did actually develop. The question is, now the show is over, have any of the romances continued to flourish in the real world? Keep reading to find out which couples are still together, as of March 2025.

The Love Triangle UK series 2 cast at the reunion. Photo by Instagram/@jman_0110. | Instagram/@jman_0110

Chelsea and James

Chelsea Farrell and James Barham were the couple nobody was expecting because they weren’t matched together. Chelsea was supposed to be a match for picker Asa Peach, while James was one of two choices for Shannon Lamb. Both were their respective pickers first choices, but they both failed to find a spark.

They did, however, find a spark with each other when they met during a retreat in Wales, where all of the picker’s first choices were sent while they lived with their second choices. Chelsea has recently hit out at the way their romance was edited on the show, saying important aspects had been taken out of the edit completely and iwhat was shown on screen didn’t accurately reflect how they came to be together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “You got to see a snippet into the beginning of a little Wales romance . . . unfortunately how we actually ended up together was removed which is really sad because I wish you could all see how beautiful our journey truly was.” She added: “But that’s TV for you, and a real genuine non controversial love story didn’t fit the narrative.”

During the reunion episode, which aired last night (Wednesday March 26), Chelsea and James revealed they were still together. But, Chelsea revealed on Instagram that the reunion was actually filmed in January. Sharing a photo of the pair, she wrote: “There’s more to us than meets the eye, and our connection was a lot deeper than viewers will ever understand. It may have been an unexpected romance on screen, but for us we knew there was huge potential for something real.”

She then teased: “Now the big question is … the reunion was filmed in January, so are we still in love? Or are we just friends?” On her Instagram Stories a short time later, she seemingly confirmed her and James are still an item today. Alongside images of her and James kissing, she wrote: “As tough as the series was we came out on top. We both went in to the show with an open mind and found exactly what we never thought we would”.

She added that she needed a “few days to recover” as she had found watching the show back difficult, but promised fans she would return “very soon” with a life and love update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her Instagram Stories, James wrote something similar and referred to himself and Chelsea as the “strongest couple” in the series. “What’s next for Chelsea and James?”, he posed. “Watch this space”, he teased.

Danny and Sadie

Danny Andrews, who is the ‘original meme’ the fish and rice cake guy, was hoping to find someone to settle down and start a family with when he signed up to the show. As a picker, one of his choices was Sadie Bass. Though he initially chose his other match, Lois, once he was introduced to Sadie he realised he had met the one for him.

Sadie said she signed up to the show because she had been single for three years and “wanted someone to be obsessed” with her. She found that in Danny, and though she struggled when faced with lots of negative opinions about him she stuck by her man and the pair attended the reunion together.

Earlier today, (Thursday March 27), James shared a video of himself and Sadie kissing behind-the-scences at the reunion, along with photos of them smiling at each other. When a fan commented and asked if they were still together, a loved-up Danny replied “we are” with a love heart. The fan replied: “ Awww, that's awesome. You make a great couple.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on her Instagram, Sadie has also been posting images of the pair looking cosy and happy together.

Will there be a Love Triangle UK series 3?

Channel 4 have not yet commented on whether or not we can expect a third series of Love Triangle UK. Last year, they announced the second series about four months after series 1 ended, so it’s likely that this may happen again.

The show has been very popular with viewers again, so we’d be surprised if it’s isn’t renewed for a third edition. One of this year’s pickers who didn’t find love, Ryan Ruckledge, has already said he’d be up for returning for another chance at love - but he’d want to be a match this time.

Posting on his Instagram after the final show aired last night, he wrote: “Best experience of my life! If they need another gay next year I’ll HAPPILY go back for series three but not a picker hahaahah!”

So, we’ll just have to wait and see what the producers decide. We’ll bring you any news about Love Triangle UK series 3 as soon as we get it.