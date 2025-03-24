A star of Love Triangle UK series 2 has hit out at the way she was edited in the hit Channel 4 dating show, saying she was left unable to watch.

24-year-old Chelsea Farrell was one of two potential matches for 29-year-old Asa Peach on the show, which asks for singles to choose between two dates by forming connections only on text without knowing what they look like.

Once they have made a choice they meet on a blind date and then the pair immediately move in together on a fast-track relationship. But just as they’re settling in with their new love interests, the date they rejected makes a dramatic and unexpected appearance. Then they must live together in the ultimate awkward love triangle.

James Barham, aged 31, meanwhile, was lined up as one of the two potential matches for Shannon Lamb, age 29. But, when all the couples met a spark ignited between Farrell and Barham. They enjoyed time together at a retreat in Wale, where they had a hot tub date, having each failed to form a connection with the person they had been matched with.

But, now Farrell has hit out at the way their romance has been edited on the show, saying important aspects have been taken out of the edit completely. Posting a photo of herself and Barham on Instagram during their time in Wales, she said: “You got to see a snippet into the beginning of a little Wales romance . . . unfortunately how we actually ended up together was removed which is really sad because I wish you could all see how beautiful our journey truly was.”

She added: “But that’s TV for you, and a real genuine non controversial love story didn’t fit the narrative.”

Love Triangle UK series 2 couple Chelsea Farrell and James Barham. Photo by Instagram/@chelsea.farrell. | Instagram/@chelsea.farrell

In another selfie post, she said that she had been unable to watch the most recent episode, which aired on Wednesday (March 19), and showed the supposed start of her romance. “ Truthfully I didn’t watch all of last nights episode - I found the edit of the beginning of my Wales romance very hard to watch as it’s been told in a way that does not reflect how it happened. A few things in the beginning of last nights episode really got to me so I just decided to switch over to Netflix!”

She went on to say that she also didn’t agree with the way some other people and situations had been edited on the show, but didn’t expand on exactly what or who she was referring to. “It’s tough watching yourself on TV, but even tougher watching things you are unaware of.

“That on top of seeing the people you love be painted in a way that’s unrecognisable to you is really difficult. Some of the most incredible people on this show have been made to look like villains and everything that was filmed that showed the real them, has been cut to continue on with the villain narrative.”

She concluded: “I appreciate all the DMs and messages but please just stop jumping to conclusions about people. You do not know the full picture of anybody’s circumstances on that show, so please try to be kind to all cast members.”

Over on his Instagram, Barham posted a statement two weeks ago which read: “Remember when forming views that the audience observes less than 1% of our filming in episodes of less than an hour in duration. Many of us filmed for an intensive three to four weeks, some days for multiple hours with early mornings and late finishes being a normal part of the process.

“I urge you all to be mindful that every cast member has someone watching (and on social media) that cares for them. By all means have your opinions. This is reality TV and we welcome your views. However, please be considerate of the wider implications of sharing public opinions on the cast.”

He added that every cast member had been on an “emotional rollercoaster”. He captioned the post: “Be kind and considerate”.

Farrell is not the first TV star to complain of being given a villian edit on a reality show. Married at First Sight Australia brides Olivia Frazer and Jacqui Burfoot have also spoken out about this.

Farrell and Barham have not yet confirmed if they are still together today, but they have teased fans and made it appear as if it is likely that they are with the loved-up images they have posted. The final three episodes of Love Triangle air this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on E4, and the couple have both encouraged their fans to watch the show to get the answers they need.

Love Triangle UK series 2 airs on E4 on Monday every Monday to Wednesday at 9pm. Catch up on previous episodes on Channel 4 On Demand.