‘Explosive’ dating show Love Triangle is back for a second series on Channel 4 - so who are looking for love this time, and are Jasmine and Jack from series one still together?

Six new singles are putting themselves forward to take part in the Love Triangle experiment, which will see them choose between two potential matches - while living with them both.

The show, which has been created the team behind the hugely popular dating show ‘Married at First Sight: Australia’, aired on E4 for the first time last year and was a huge hit with viewers.

The premise of the show is simple, but leads to complications. There are six ‘pickers’ who all face a dilemma - pick someone who ticks their usual boxes or choose someone who’s more what they need. The singles must select just one of two expertly-picked options that reflect these wants and needs, based only on text conversations - without ever setting eyes on them.

What’s more, once they have made a choice they’ll meet for the first time on a blind date and then immediately move in together straight away to fast-track their relationship. But just as they’re settling in with their new love interests, the suitors they rejected will make a dramatic and unexpected appearance.

As two become three, the question is will heads be turned and hearts broken? After living with both new partners in a newly-formed Love Triangle, each single will face an agonising final decision: will they choose their want or their need?

Love Triangle UK series 2 cast. Pictured are the six pickers. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Who are the ‘pickers’ in Love Triangle series 2?

Here are the six pickers from series 2 of Love Triangle UK.

Danny

Love Triangle UK series 2 contestant Danny. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Danny, aged 35, is a barber from Preston. When asked why he signed up for the show, he said: “I’m 35 and I just find meeting someone day-to-day now isn’t the norm. I feel that dating apps are not for me either. I have a crazy tick list in my head and I’m judging someone off a flat photograph, and I don’t think you can get a vibe or essence from a picture. So, I thought I’d apply for this show.”

He added: “I’m looking to start a family, so someone who wants to settle down. Someone who is kind, caring and funny. Someone I can spend the rest of my life with. And someone who can laugh at my jokes.” Viewers may recognise him as he’s the ‘original meme’ - the fish and rice cake guy.

Yolanda

Love Triangle series 2 UK contestant Yolanda. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

29-year-old Mel B impersonator Yolanda from Melton Mowbray is hoping to find someone who can spice up her life. She said: “I signed up because my dating life is dire. I am married to my career – I never have time to date so I thought I’ll put it in someone else’s hands and hopefully I’ll find what I’ve been looking for.” She added that she doesn’t have a specific type, but hopes to meet “someone who is kind and can make [her] laugh.” She did also ask for someone who is preferably over six foot.

Ryan

Love Triangle UK series 2 contestant Ryan. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Tanning business owner Ryan from Blackpool is 32 and looking for the one. He’s been single for five years, is the only single one in his friendship group and feels like he’s been left on the shelf. He added: “I’m the only one that comes home on a Saturday night and cries into a beer with a kebab. This is my time to settle down. I need to find the one.”

When asked what he’s looking for in an ideal partner, he said: “I asked for a Scouser, a builder, tanned, turkey teeth and a cheeky personality. Whether I got that or not, you’ll have to find out. I am very particular. I just wanted a fit Scouser. Someone who can rag me around the bedroom.”

Clo

Love Triangle UK series 2 contestant Clo. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Clo, age 27, from Rhondda Valley, Wales, is fed up of “situationships” and wants to find the real deal. The marketing manager has what she describes as a “a simple want list”: tattoos, dad bod, work trousers. She explained: “They are my preferences. It is something I keep going for and gravitating towards back home. For my perfect match, there would be more to it; someone ambitious, someone who appreciates their own space and time and someone who is a nice person with a nice personality – someone who I would want to be around.”

Asa

Love Triangle UK series 2 contestant Asa. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

A care recruiter from Chatham, 29-year-old Asa is taking a “big step” outside of his comfort zone by signing up to the show - but he hopes he’ll be rewarded with love. When asked who his perfect match would be he said: “Someone calm, compassionate but someone who brought excitement to the table. Someone who shared all the same values. Someone who wanted to settle down. Someone active and keeps themselves busy and likes the outdoors.”

Shannon

Love Triangle UK series 2 contestant Shannon. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

29-year-old charity ambassador Shannon from Dundee has battled with stage four cancer and says she has suffered a lot of loss in her life, but now she thinks she deserves some good fortune and a lasting relationship. She said she signed up for the show because she wanted to find “someone to start [her] new chapter with, to find love and settle down with.” She’s on the lookout for “someone compassionate, caring and funny.” Good teeth were the priority,” she added. “A gentleman – someone with a kind heart and soul.”

Are Jasmine and Jack from series 1 of Love Triangle still together?

Viewers who watched the first series of Love Triangle, which aired last April, will recall that the only couple who remained together after the show ended was Jasmine Wood and Jack Gilkes. Jasmine was the picker and, at first, she chose her another prospective match, Matt Hall, over him.

However, when Jack then moved in he turned Jasmine's head and she chose to be with him. They stayed together for a short while outside of the show, but then they broke up. Jack is one of 19 reality TV contestants who have been on more than one dating show.

Looking at his Instagram page, Jack now lives in Perth, Australia, and is in a relationship with a girl called Camica. They shared a loved up shared post in February of them going on a trip together, including a video of them kissing and a photo of them looking lovingly in to each other’s eyes.

Judging by her Instagram page, Jasmine is also living in Australia now, but she’s in Brisbane. She hasn’t posted anything about her romantic life on her page so her current relationship status is unclear.

Love Triangle UK series 2 airs on E4 on Monday (March 10) at 9pm. New episodes will air Monday to Wednesday each week in the same time slot.