Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A star of Love Triangle UK series 2 has announced her pregnancy - just weeks after confirming her relationship with a co-star.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24-year-old Chelsea Farrell and her boyfriend, 31-year-old James Barham, have taken to Instagram to reveal they are expecting their first child together.

The pair met when they both appeared on E4 dating show Love Triangle, which aired last month, but their romance caused controversy as they were both matched with other people but found love with each other. It was only around four weeks ago that Chelsea and James confirmed they are still very much together - six months after they met on the show which was actually filmed in Autumn 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing a series of photos and videos of themselves holding their first baby scan photo on Instagram, the couple wrote: “Soon to be three. A perfect Love Triangle. The outburst of kindness and well wishes received by us and our families since we announced the news has been so heartwarming, and we are extremely grateful to everybody. We can’t wait to share this next chapter with you all … the best chapter of our lives.”

In another post, which included a video of the couple walking on the beach, beaming at each other while wearing white, Chelsea wrote: “Little one, you are already so loved. We are feeling so blessed and overwhelmed with love.”

The couple have already been sent many messages of congratulations by family, friends and fans since they first announced the news. Co-star Ryan Ruckledge wrote: “Amazing news massive congratulations to you both, how exciting.” Another co-star Luke Kendrick said: “Massive congratulations guys. Absolutely over the moon for you both.” Third co-star Lois Brooke said: “Just so beautiful.”

Love Triangle UK series 2 couple Chelsea Farrell and James Barham are having a baby. Photo by Instagram/@chelsea.farrell. | Instagram/@chelsea.farrell

A family member of Chelsea’s called Carrie Farrell wrote: “Love you. So so so proud of you. Can't wait to have another little person in our family to love and cherish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to a fan who said: “Hope you both find a country to live together. Pure love always wins and miracles can happen” Chelsea replied: “We have chosen where we’ll settle as a three, it’s all very exciting! And thank you so much for being so kind.” But, the star did not say where the couple have chosen to live once they welcome their new arrival. Neither did she give any further information such as her due date.

Chelsea is from Ardee, County Louth, Ireland, while James is from Bournemouth, Dorset. The format of Love Triangle sees “pickers” given a choice between two potential matches, who they only talk to over text. They choose one person for a blind date after a couple of days of chatting as they have no idea what either of their suitors look like. The day after their date they move in together - no matter what their opinions of each other after meeting face-to-face. Later, the picker’s rejected match also moves in too, creating a love triangle.

Chelsea was supposed to be a match for picker Asa Peach, while James was one of two choices for picker Shannon Lamb. Both were their respective pickers first choices, but they both failed to find a spark.

They did, however, find a spark with each other when they met during a retreat in Wales, where all of the picker’s first choices were sent while they lived with their second choices. Chelsea has recently hit out at the way their romance was edited on the show, saying important aspects had been taken out of the edit completely and what was shown on screen didn’t accurately reflect how they came to be together. Then, she also said trolls told her they hoped ‘she’d die of cancer or in a car crash’ after seeing her on the reality TV programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea and James are one of two couples who have now been together for six months after meeting on Love Triangle UK series 2.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to give fans a further insight in to her pregnancy, Chelsea wrote: “I've had a horrible first trimester so I'm absolutely wore out, but slowly starting to improve slightly day-by-day over the last two or three days. It's all worth it as I know we have a happy little baba growing, which is the most beautiful feeling in the world. I just can't wait to feel a little bit more normal and be a happy mama."

She added that “nothing could have prepared her for how sick [she] has been” and went on: “Hoping another week down the line it'll all be settled. I'm manifesting that I'm going to turn a corner this week now that we're in the second trimester."