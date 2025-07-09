A reality TV star has revealed she has split from her unborn baby’s dad - and has claimed he ‘walked away’ early in her pregnancy.

24-year-old Chelsea Farrell and her now ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old James Barham, who met on E4 dating show Love Triangle, took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting their first child together back in April.

The pair met when they both appeared on the second series of Love Triangle UK, which aired in March but was filmed in Autumn 2024, but their romance caused controversy as they were both matched with other people but instead showed interest in each other.

They remained together after leaving the show and four weeks after confirming they were still an item, as the series came to an end, the pair then announced their pregnancy. But, now Chelsea has announced that she’ll be raising the baby girl alone and alleged James “walked away” from her and the unborn child.

Chelsea posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Stories yesterday (Tuesday July 8) to explain the situation after fans commented on her recent post asking why James was no longer present in her photos and videos. In addition, a photo had also been circulating online of James holding a baby, leading to much speculation that this was the pair’s child - and she said she felt compelled to set the record straight.

She began her statement to say the baby is not hers, confirming she is around halfway through her pregnancy. “While an image of a doting family man is being shared across social media, the reality is quite different. That same individual made the choice to walk away from his unborn baby early on in my pregnancy - entirely by his own decision,” she went on.

Pregnant Love Triangle UK star Chelsea Farrell has announced her split from her co-star boyfriend James Barham and has claimed he 'walked away' from her and their unborn baby girl. Photo by Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell. | Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell

She went on to explain that, from her point of view, the reason for James’ decision was because she “tried to have adult conversations” to ensure they were “build(ing) a secure future for the baby”. “These were not arguments,” she added, throwing some shade at her ex. “They were real, necessary conversations that any any man willing to show up should be able to handle.”

The TV star then claimed that James had viewed the “love and support” she received from her family and friends as “something toxic”, and that she was asked to “distance herself” from them. “The love and commitment to giving this baby the best life we could and being brought up surrounded by a loving supportive family environment was a bad thing in his eyes,” she said. “This is how he continues to justify his decision”.

Former couple Chelsea Farrell and James Barham posted this photo when they first announced they were having a baby back in April. Photo by Instagram/@chelsea.farrell. | Instagram/@chelsea.farrell

She went on to reveal that her pregnancy is “high risk” but did not say why. She also asked for fans to respect her decision not to share all the details of her break-up online. Her statement concluded to say that she would not be speaking out any further on the situation, adding “This chapter is closed, and it’s for the best. My energy is focused in protecting my baby and moving forward with peace and strength.”

James has not commented publicly on the matter, and his Instagram profile has now been made private. It’s not clear exactly when the pair split, but on May 6, just a week after first making the pregnancy announcement as a couple, Chelsea posted images of her alone and holding her baby scan. In the caption she wrote: Mamas got you, forever and always. This little baby growing inside me is all that matters now. Mamas little miracle.”

Love Triangle UK star Chelsea Farrell has posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Stories about why she split with co-star James Barham. In it, she has also alleged that he decided to 'walk away' from their unborn daughter. Photo by Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell. | Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell

Back in April, then then couple shared a series of photos and videos of themselves holding their first baby scan photo on Instagram. Alongside them, they wrote: “Soon to be three. A perfect Love Triangle. The outburst of kindness and well wishes received by us and our families since we announced the news has been so heartwarming, and we are extremely grateful to everybody. We can’t wait to share this next chapter with you all … the best chapter of our lives.” This post has now been deleted.

The format of Love Triangle sees “pickers” given a choice between two potential matches, who they only talk to over text. They choose one person for a blind date after a couple of days of chatting as they have no idea what either of their suitors look like. The day after their date they move in together - no matter what their opinions of each other after meeting face-to-face. Later, the picker’s rejected match also moves in too, creating a love triangle.

Chelsea was supposed to be a match for picker Asa Peach, while James was one of two choices for picker Shannon Lamb. Both were their respective pickers first choices, but they both failed to find a spark.

They did, however, find a spark with each other when they met during a retreat in Wales, where all of the picker’s first choices were sent while they lived with their second choices. As the show aired earlier this year, Chelsea hit out at the way their romance was edited on the show, saying important aspects had been taken out of the edit completely and what was shown on screen didn’t accurately reflect how they came to be together. Then, she also said trolls told her they hoped ‘she’d die of cancer or in a car crash’ after seeing her on the reality TV programme.

Chelsea and James may have now split, but find out are which one couple are still together after meeting on Love Triangle UK series 2.