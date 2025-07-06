The cast of season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Six couples went on Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 - but how many of them are still together now? Plus, here’s what we know about season 3.

The show, just like the original The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On which focused on heterosexual relationships, sees couples from the LGBTQ+ community who don’t agree about whether or not it’s time to get married agree to an extreme dating experiment to help them make the choice about whether or not to put a ring on it.

First, they break up. Then, they speed date other new singles who have just done exactly the same thing. They then choose a new partner to have a three week trial marriage with, before returning to their original partner for another three week trial marriage.

At the end of the whole experience, they must decide to either get engaged to their original partner, break-up with them for good or begin a new relationship with the new person they met.

One half of five queer couples issued the The Ultimatum to their partner, telling them it was time to either get engaged or break up and move on. But, how many of them are still together now? And are any of the couples who got engaged at the season finale actually still planning on getting wed? Plus, will there be a season three? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Are any of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 couples still together?

Yes, in fact four of the six couples who took part in the season are still together today, as of July 2025. This is a contrast to the first season, in which only one couple stayed together after filming ended.

In the 2025 season, however, only one couple actually broke up during the show. Another did then split after leaving the show together - but the rest remained united. Below you’ll find details about where each of them are today:

AJ and Britney

In the finale, AJ popped the question to Britney - and the pair are happily engaged today. Britney has upgraded the ring she proposed to AJ with on Ultimatum Day since filming ended, but they don’t have a set wedding date yet.

Haley and Pilar

Haley is still with Pilar - despite how close they both grew to their trial marriage partners; Haley to Magan and Pilar to Kyle. The pair are also engaged, but don’t appear to have any firm plans for their nuptials at the moment. Haley had given Pilar the ultimatum and said: “She was dying to get a ring on her finger also. So I told her within the next year I would,” and she did a month later.

Dayna and Magan

Dayna and Magan left the show with intentions of marriage, even though as previously mentioned Magan formed a strong connection to trial wife Haley. They pair are engaged today but also don’t know when they’ll actually get married.

Bridget and Kyle

Kyle and Bridget are happier than ever. During her trial marriage, Kyle kissed Pilar, but regretted it. Upon coming back together, Kyle came clean about the kiss, but she and Bridget were able to move past it. This seemingly made them focus and realise that they did want to take the next step and Bridget proposed to Kyle during the ultimatum choice.

What happened to The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 couple who broke up?

Two of the couples found that the experiment ultimately brought an end of their relationships. There’s more details about each pairing and what happened between them below.

Ashley and Marita

Ashley and Marita are no longer a couple after they split during the last episode. At the show’s finale Marita told Ashley she hated her before Ashley got up and walked away - but then Marita decided to return and apologise, telling Ashley it would take time for them to reconcile. But, it seems they couldn’t make things work as they remain separated.

Marie and Mel

Marie and Mel left the show engaged but it wasn’t meant to be. Marie broke up with Mel two months after they left The Ultimatum. It was a particularly painful break-up as not only did they end an engagement, but they also had to sort out what would happen with their shared food business as well. This has become Mel’s sole property.

Will there be The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 3?

Netflix has not yet announced whether or not we can expect a third season. There was a long wait between the first two seasons, however, two years to be precise. Netflix didn’t reveal plans for season 2 until earlier this year, either. So, it’s likely we may not find out for a while if we’re in for a third installment on the show or not. In fact, we could be waiting until 2027 for an announcement - and a potential season 3 - if the previous pattern is followed. We’ll update this page with any information as we get it.