Five couples went on Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love - but how many of them are still together now, two years later? Plus, here’s what we know about season 2.

The show, just like the original The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On which focused on heterosexual relationships, sees couples from the LGBTQ+ community who don’t agree about whether or not it’s time to get married agree to an extreme dating experiment to help them make the choice about whether or not to put a ring on it.

First, they break up. Then, they speed date other new singles who have just done exactly the same thing. They then choose a new partner to have a three week trial marriage with, before returning to their original partner for another three week trial marriage.

At the end of the whole experience, they must decide to either get engaged to their original partner, break-up with them for good or begin a new relationship with the new person they met.

One half of five queer couples issued the The Ultimatum to their partner, telling them it was time to either get engaged or break up and move on. But, how many of them are still together now, two years after the show aired? Plus, what details have been confirmed by Netflix about season 2 of Queer Love? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Are any of The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples still together?

Of the five couples who entered the show, only one are still together today. The other four either split up during the filming of the show or shortly after. The couple who are still together are Sam Mark and Aussie Chau.

Aussie proposed to Sam at the end of the series, and the couple appear to still be engaged today. Looking at their Instagram pages, it seems they moved to Washington together in January 2024.

A post from September 2023, showing the couple re-creating photos from the night of their engagement, is still pinned to the top of Sam’s Instagram page.

There are no posts which suggest the couple have actually got married, but they do have a joint Instagram page as well as their individual ones where they have given themselves a couple name - ‘Saussie’.

The last post on the page, @keepitsaussie, was in November. But, given that Sam posted to her personal page, @conscious.altruism, just a few days ago in May 2025, and the post about her and Aussie’s engagement is still pinned to the top of the page it does seem likely that the couple are still together.

What happened to The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples who broke up?

There were several reasons why the other four couples on the show broke up.

Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa chose to end their four-year relationship at the end of the show after Xander developed feelings for fellow participant Yoly Rojas during their trial marriage.

Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright got engaged at the end of the show, despite Yoly’s feelings for Xander. However, their engagement was short-lived, as Yoly later admitted she wasn't fully over Xander. Yoly and Xander never started a relationship.

Mildred Bustillo and Tiff Der got engaged at the end of the series, but also broke off their engagement a short time later. They said during the reunion that they had moved in together after the show, but their issues soon resurfaced and they fought a lot. One argument got so heated that Mildred revealed she was was arrested because of it.

Lexi Goldberg and Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, known as Rae, got engaged at the end of the show. During the reunion show, which was filmed a year after the original series wrapped, were looking forward to their upcoming wedding.

But, then from a statement from producers was shown at the end of the show which revealed the pair had ended not only their engagement but also their relationship. "We ultimately agreed that we were growing apart and that our relationship had served its purpose," Rae told Entertainment Weekly. Lexi said that watching the show to prepare for the reunion made it clear that some of their issues weren't resolved, leading to their break up.

Will there be a season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

Netflix has confirmed that The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be renewed for a second season. The first season aired in 2023, so it’s been a long wait for fans of the show - but a follow-up season is coming soon.

When will season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love air?

The release date for season 2 is Wednesday June 25. The series will then air over two weeks at the end of June and early July.

Who are the season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples?

In season two, six new couples are putting their relationships on the line to find out if they’re with the right person. The couples are AJ and Britney, Marie and Mel, Haley and Pilar, Dayna and Magan, Bridget and Kyle, and Ashley and Marita. To learn more about them, including which partner gave the ultimatum, why the other isn’t ready for marriage, and other details like their first queer crush and astrological signs, check out Tudum’s guide to the Season 2 couples.