There’s a summer of love ahead as seven dating shows are going to air in the UK in the next few weeks.

It’s good news for UK-based dating show fans as seven dating shows are set to air this summer. That’s plenty to keep us occupied - even after the current new season of Love Island is over in around eight weeks time.

Some of the shows are longed for new seasons of already well-established shows, while others are brand new shows..

Keep reading to find out all about them, including those all important air dates.

Love is Blind UK

The second UK series of Netflix’s most popular dating show, Love is Blind will air this summer. Hosts Emma and Matt Willis have confirmed this - they haven’t given the precise launch month just yet.

Once again, more hopeful singles will be going on a series of dates in the pods, where they can hear but not see their matches, in the hope of building a strong connection that sight unseen that will lead to an engagement - and untimately a marriage - therby proving that love truly is blind.

Series 1 aired on Wednesday August 7 last year, however, so if the pattern is followed this year I predict that series 2 will land on Wednesday August 6. I’ll update this page when Netflix do announce the exact launch date.

Perfect Match

It was back in July that Netflix first announced they had renewed popular dating show Perfect Match for a third season after season 2 became one of the streamer’s 10 most-watched shows list for three weeks after its premiere earlier that month.

Perfect Match brings together some of the most famous - or infamous - singles from the platform’s most popular reality shows in the hope they find love. The singles, who are from Netflix universe shows such as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Trust, The Mole and Selling Tampa, are brought together in a villa in Mexico and must take part in a series of challenges to encourage romantic connections.

We don’t have an exact release date for season 3 yet. During a teaser trailer, which debuted during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, Love Is Blind’s Ollie Sutherland and Amber ‘AD’ Smith, revealed their participation and said that the show is coming ‘later this summer’. They also revealed that they are engaged after meeting on the show. But they didn’t give any more details. Again, I’ll update this page with more information when I have it, but at the moment I would guess that the show will land in July as this is when season 2 premiered.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, which will see 12 unlucky-in-love singles matched into couples and then sent to a deserted island on their honeymoon, was first announced last year. But, now it’s only a few weeks until the show deubts on the BBC.

The couples will be created at a speed dating event in London. They will then get married and immediately be sent to a tropical island to start their honeymoon - but it won’t be the idyllic luxury setting many newlyweds enjoy. The BBC has teased that the newlyweds will be "isolated and pitted against the forces of nature" on remote beaches, as they face unexpected challenges.

The show, which will be hosted by Davina McCall, will land on BBC One and iPlayer later this year. An exact release date isn’t available yet but I’ll let you know here when it is.

Better Late Than Single

Netflix is back with a fresh new twist on the genre in Better Late Than Single. This time, the spotlight is on “eternal singles” - adults who have never been in a relationship. The dating rookies will receive expert coaching from dating experts, known as cupid experts, as they take their first steps towards love in this makeover-style dating reality show.

It airs on Netflix on Tuesday July 8.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Netflix confirmed in February that The Ultimatum: Queer Love had been renewed for a second season. The first season aired in 2023, so it’s been a long wait for fans of the show - but a follow-up season is coming very soon.

The show, just like the original The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On which focused on heterosexual relationships, sees couples from the LGBTQ+ community who don’t agree about whether or not it’s time to get married agree to an extreme dating experiment to help them make the choice about whether or not to put a ring on it.

They date other people, have trial marriages with someone else and in their original couples before the experience comes to an end and they decide whether to walk away engaged to the person they came with, in a relationship with someone new or single.

The release date for season 2 is Wednesday June 25. The series will then air over two weeks at the end of June and early July.

Celebs Go Dating

A new series of Celebs Go Dating is being filmed right now and will air later this summer. Once again, unattached famous faces will be signing up to the Celebrity Dating Agency in the hope of finding true love with non-celebs. But, there’s going to be a big twist for the new series.

The agency is based in London, and until now this is where the celebs have had all of their dates, but in 2025 they’ll be heading off on a foreign trip in a luxurious exotic location - and it is said to be the Spanish island Ibiza, known for plenty of sun, sea and parties.

The celebs taking part this year are S Club 7 singer Jon Lee, TV personality and former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell, Love Islander Olivia Hawkins, Chaser and quizmaster Mark Labbett, Made in Chelsea star Sam Prince and Comedian Donna Preston.

The launch date of this year’s show has not been announced yet, but in the last two years the show has begun in mid-August so we expect this year’s series will be the same. I predict the first episode will air on Monday August 18.

Married at First Sight UK

The experiement which sees strangers marry moments after meeting and then embark on an intense relationship course together to see if true love can blossom, Married at First Sight UK, will be back for its milestone 10th series.

The two most recent series, series 8 and 9, both aired in mid-September, so it’s likely that series 10 will also air at around the same time. The show also begins on a Monday; in 2023 it was on Monday September 18 and in 2024 it was on Monday September 16, so I would guess that the new 2025 series will air on Monday September 15

Channel 4 hasn’t officially announced the air date for series 10 yet, but when they do I’ll update this page.