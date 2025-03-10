Love Is Blind stars Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland have announced their engagement during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion.

The pair both appeared on separate seasons of the hit Netflix dating show but met on another one of the streamer’s dating shows - Perfect Match. We knew that there was a big announcement coming about an engagement during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion thanks to a leak from a social media user last week - but this was the couple that I did not see coming.

Smith appeared on season 6 of LIB US, while Sutherland was the first series of LIB UK. They each got engaged on the show, but on their respective relationships ended on their wedding days.

The pair then both decided to go on Perfect Match, which sees participants from shows from the Netflix universe move in to a luxury villa for a second chance at love. The third season, which includes cast members from shows such as Too Hot to Handle and The Circle, is set to premiere this summer.

Just like many Netflix reality shows, Perfect Match was actually filmed last year and Smith and Sutherland were spotted together shortly after filming concluded in Mexico, beginning rumours that they were a couple. The pair never publicly spoke about the romance between them — either to confirm or deny their union - that is until the Love Is Blind reunion which aired on Sunday (March 9) in the US and in the early hours of Monday (March 10) in the UK.

During the reunion, Smith and Sutherland first came out on to the stage together and announced their relationship. Then, a promo for the upcoming season of Perfect Match was played to the audience before the video showed Sutherland propsing to Smith on the beach.

Love Is Blind UK series 1 contestant Ollie Sutherland is engaged to Love Is Blind US season 6 contestant Amber 'AD' Smith. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

"You're my best friend, you're the love of my life. I've never felt as happy as I have since I've met you," he said as he got down on one knee. "Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you." He then popped the question. In response, Smith squealed and said ‘yes’ before kissing her new fiancé.

Back at the reunion, Smith said she was "so surprised" by the proposal, which Sutherland then said he had been planning it "for months."

The two also credited their time on Love Is Blind for helping them build a strong foundation in their relationship. Sutherland said they realised they had "shared values and similar outlooks on life," while Smith said that after their experience let to them having "super intentional conversations" while they were dating.

Smith got engaged to Clay Gravesande during season 6 of LIB US, but the pair broke up after he said ‘I don’t’ at the altar. Smith had said ‘yes’ to him, but when it came to his turn he said he wasn’t “fully ready” for marriage and that he had concerns about fidelity and commitment due to his upbringing where his parents separated. He wanted to go back to dating after their wedding day, but she refused.

Sutherland got engaged to Demi Brown in series 1 of LIB UK, but on their wedding day Brown said ‘I do not, for now’ when asked if she would take Smith to be her husband. At that point, they seemed to want to continue their relationship despite not getting married, but at the reunion they confirmed they were just friends.

It was good to see a proper love story come out of the reunion as there really wasn’t much more happiness, peace or love on display for a show which is supposed to be all about love. With the exception of Taylor and Daniel, (which again we already knew about thanks to a leak a couple of weeks ago), all the other couples seemed to do was air their disdain for each other . . . or ex-couples as they are now.

Anyway, many congratulations to the happy couple. I’m sure they are both looking forward to getting to the altar and knowing that they will definitely hear the words ‘I do’.