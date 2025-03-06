Many couples have been created on Love is Blind, in both the US and UK versions, but not every romance journey made the cut of the Netflix show.

With so much love in the air in the pods, it seems it was impossible for the producers to follow every couple’s story.

That’s quite remarkable considering there’s absolutely no obligation for anyone to get engaged at all. In fact, show creator Chris Coelen previously said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that when the show first launched back in 2020 he was worried no one would propose. “As a producer I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged?. ‘Is anyone going to make it to the altar?”, he said. But, in all eight seasons many couples have. In fact, often more couples get engaged than the producers are expecting.

As a result, not every betrothed couple is followed on the show. In the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Coelen said: “We had actually more success on this show than we were even able to document . . . In the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow. . . We only have so much time to tell a story, but there are lots of interesting stories.”

So, who are the couples who met and got engaged on Love Is Blind who we didn’t see on our screens? And are any of them still together now? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Which couples met off-screen on Love is Blind US?

Season 1

Rory Newbrough and Danielle Drouin

The couple went on their own trip to Miami after the pods but split shortly after. Danielle went on to date another season one contestant called Matt Thomas, but that didn’t work out either. She married a man named Kerrington Sky in 2022 and is due to give birth to their first baby later this month (March 2025). Rory has not updated his social media since 2021 so his current relationship status is unknown.

Rory previously told People in 2020 that eight couples actually got engaged during season one, which the producers weren’t expecting, so only six of them were followed by the cameras. “We got our phones back. They thanked us graciously and said, ‘Sorry, we just don’t have enough to cover everybody,’” he said. It’s not known how the producers made the decision about which couples to follow.

Westley Baer and Lexie Skipper

Westley was upset about not being chosen to progress on the show with Lexie. He also spoke to People at the time and said: “I didn’t know why. I believe one person said ‘we don’t want to mess up your relationship.’ It was a bummer. We were both like ‘we cannot wait for this trip. It’s going to be amazing.’ And then, the next day [we were told] ‘unfortunately we can’t follow your journey.’ I don’t know the reasoning, but I’m glad I was able to connect with somebody, at least.”

Westley and Lexie continued to date after the pods, but they split after about three months together in the real world. In 2022, Lexie confirmed that they are still friends. however, and even watch LIB together. “We talk every day and are definitely in a good place. We watched a lot of Love Is Blind together, and I wish more of our journey was shown,” she said. “We’ve talked through a lot of what ifs – if we went to Mexico, would we be married now? Would we be together? Our lives changed completely because of the show, but maybe they would have changed even more.”

It’s not known if either of them are in a relationship at the moment as they do not post about their personal lives on their social media.

Season 2

Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller

Caitlin and Joey got engaged and stayed together for several months in the real world after getting engaged on LIB. They made their own travel plans when show producers chose not to film their journey. They did not remain a couple long term, but seemed to part on good terms.

“[We] had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other’s families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew. Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart,” Caitlin wrote on instagram in February 2022.

She added: “I will be forever grateful for this experience. I made genuine connections with friends that will be in my life forever, laughed harder than I have in years, cried more than I probably should have, but most importantly I learned a heck of a lot about myself and who I am and want to be as a person.”

Joey has been dating a woman named Jessie Kopp since 2023. It’s not known if Caitlin is with anyone right now as she has not posted about her relationship status online.

Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams

The pair stayed together for several months post-show, but broke up before the 2022 premiere of the show - but again it seemed like they had split on the best possible terms.

“Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I’ve ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around,” Jason wrote via Instagram at the time. “Getting to see her on the red carpet was without a doubt the best feeling I’ve ever had in my entire life, it’s gives me goosebumps just thinking about how beautiful she looked.”

Kara announced her engagement to a man named Kyle Hundelt in December 2024 and the pair plan to marry in 2026. Jason’s Instagram account is private so it’s not possible to confirm if he’s in a relationship, but his profile photo is him and a woman suggesting that he is.

Season 3

Production company Kinetic confirmed in October 2022 that there were no couples who got engaged that weren’t followed on the show in season 3.

There have been more more proposals during Love Is Blind US than what we have actually seen on screen as producers don't always follow every couple. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Season 4

Jimmy Forde and Wendi Kong

The couple remained engaged for three months after leaving the pods together, but they then split up. “Believe it or not, I wasn’t just on @loveisblindnetflix to play pool in the background . . . Although it wasn’t shown, Wendi and I got engaged on the show. I gave it my best shot, but our relationship didn’t work out, and that’s okay!” Jimmy wrote on Instagram in April 2023. “Wish Wendi nothing but the best in life, and future relationships. Maybe one day that story will be shown, but i’m okay with that never being the case. Overall it was a powerful experience and I ended up making some pretty awesome friends.”

Wendi went on to reconnect with contestant Paul Peden after he said “no” to Micah Lussier at the altar in what is one of the 9 of the most shocking Love Is Blind weddings - but nothing ultimately happened between them romantically. “Paul and I, we had this incredible psychological connection in the pods, almost to the point where we felt a bit narcissistic because it was like, ‘Am I only feeling this because you’re like me?'” Wendi said on the “Out of the Pods” podcast in June 2023. “When [Paul] came back to Seattle, we reconnected and then we had to disconnect for a bit because his focus was on Micah and he needed to see that through. After the wedding happened, we actually reconnected again and it was just a lot of talking.”

Jimmy hasn’t updated his Instagram page since November 2024 while Wendi’s profile is private so it’s not possible to know if either of them are in a relationship now.

Joshua ‘JP’ Schultz and Ava Van Jenson

After proposing to Ava in the pods, JP ended things with her a short time after via text message - while they were in the airport boarding their plane home.

Ava told Netflix’s Tudum in 2023: “I saw him at the airport and he was a completely different person. As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate and it pinged a bit and I looked down and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement.”

JP said he was trying to reset the expectations in the relationship with this text as he felt “continuing to get married on this timeline” wasn’t a good idea. JP married a woman named Jennifer in August 2024. It’s not known if Ava is currently romantically involved with someone.

* According to an interview with creator Coelen in 2023, there were actually eight engagements in total in season 5, but it hasn’t been revealed who the final couple who didn’t make it in to the final edit of the show was. “[In season 1], we had eight engagements, we followed six. In season 2, we had eight engagements, we followed six. In season 3, we only had five engagements and we followed all of them. In season 4, we had eight engagements and we followed five,” he told People in 2023.

Season 5

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons

Paige didn’t hid the fact that she was very unhappy herself and Josh were not followed on season 5. “I thought ‘Josh and I are definitely going to Mexico.’ We were the cutest couple. We were so sweet and kind to each other. We loved each other. Everyone knew we loved each other. And that’s why it was so weird. We were adorable. So in love. So cute together. I don’t know who’s hitting their heads right now for not showing us,” she told Today in 2023.

As they flew home to Houston, Texas, together, they spoke about how they would aim for a 2024 wedding,a round two years after the show was filmed. “It was like we were going through the process of the show but I was doing it myself,” she explained.

After five months together, however, they broke up. Explaining why in the same Today interview, Paige said: “We had an issue about not talking about what we wanted out of life. That’s a huge thing you think we would’ve spoken about. But it’s different when it’s in person.” She said that she had wanted to move to Los Angeles to be a stylist and, though Josh offered to go with her, she didn’t think it was fair for him to move. “I would’ve rather us figure that out than get married and resent each other for making the other make choices,” she said.

She added that their break-up had been amicable. The way we ended was great - we had a mature conversation like ‘this is what you want. This is what I want. Let’s move on.'” Paige did move to L.A. and has not commented on her relationship status online, while Josh had a baby boy called Luke with his girlfriend, a woman named Samantha Cheek, in May 2024.

Renee Poche and Carter Wall

Renee claimed to PopSugar that, unline the other couples in this list, she and Carter were filmed all the way up until (and including) their wedding day, but were then told before the show premiered that they wouldn’t be heavily featured on the season. They did say ‘I do not’ at the altar.

Talking about her journey on the show, Renee said: “We were very excited about everything, and things went really well in Mexico as well. We were always very pleasant, funny, happy, and enjoyed each other’s company. But once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on. And eventually I did say ‘no’ at the altar.”

She also claimed that Carter’s behaviour was the reason their romance was not shown: “I got a call a couple months before the show aired, in August, to let me know that our story wasn’t going to be a big focus. What I was told was ‘we’ll just, point blank, say that Carter was awful and we don’t want you to have to relive that. That’s just not going to be a big focus’. They also said timing was an issue, so they decided to cut our story. That’s what I was told. I did ask for clarification because I was so confused at first.

“My first question was ‘wait, the wedding’s not going to be shown?’ She was like ‘no, no wedding.’ So I kept asking more and she was like ‘I think it’s going to be more like, you guys are friends from the pods.’ It was very vague, and I still thought that possibly we were going to be engaged on the show and then kind of cut down from there.”

Neither of the pair have confirmed their current relationship status on their Instagram pages.

Season 6

Five couples got engaged during season 6 so all of their journeys were followed on-screen.

Season 7

Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy

By season 7, it seemed that couples were very aware that their romance may not be followed on the show. Viewers watched Brittany and Leo’s awkward post-pods engagement reveal, where they said they would either go to Mexico on a honeymoon organised by show producers with the other couples or take their own trip. A statement was then shown which read: “Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico. They took their own trip to Mexico and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

Viewers later learned that they just decided they weren’t a match. “We stayed in a hotel, we hung on the beach all day and then we just realised that there’s a huge difference between getting engaged on the show and getting married,” Leo said. “And we had a lot of long conversations about it and we just realised that we were better as friends and we’re super good friends.”

The pair are indeed still friends and post videos and photos of them hanging out on their social media. Leo hasn’t posted about his private life on his Instagram, while Brittany went public with singer Mod Sun in December.

Bohdan Olinares and Nina Zafar

Okay, so this couple didn’t techically get engaged, but they did form a strong enough connection to date in the real world. Nina was apprehensive about getting engaged in the pods and ultimately decided to leave without a ring, though she did want to pursue a relationship with Bohdan, as reported by Vulture. The pair did date once they were back home, but they weren’t together for a long time.

Nina wrote on social media that she was still thankful for the experince: “I may not have found love (or screen time lol) on Love is Blind. But I did find 13 new girlfriends, and some guy friends too, and I think that’s pretty amazing. Say what you want about reality tv and the people that go on it, but it takes A LOT of guts to put yourself out there for the world to judge. I’m so proud of my castmates for that! Cheers to season 7.”

Vulture also revealed that Nina’s sister, Tara, was also on the show and had a match who she didn’t want to get engaged to. “Nina’s sister Tara left on the same day, also with a guy she’d been dating in the pods, also without feeling ready to get engaged,” the outlet reported in 2024.

* Coelen confirmed that the show still has the budget for five couples, and can sometimes stretch to six, so two more couples were cut from season 7. “When we make that decision as to who to follow, if we have more couples that got engaged, we make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic,” he told Variety in October 2024. “And when I say authentic, I mean most authentically likely to actually be at the altar and say I do. Who is really genuinely on that path? We felt, at the time, that the six couples we did end up following were the ones that felt more, on a gut level, had a real shot to say ‘I do’, that they were really invested in saying ‘I do.’”

Season 8

Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption left the season 8 pods engaged, but viewers didn’t get to see their love story unfold. It’s a shame producers chose not to follow them as the couple are very much still together. Just yesterday (Wednesday March 5), Kylie shared a carousel of images of the pair together during the last year on her Instagram. She captioned the upload: “A year of love, laughter, and memories… but still no Love is Blind reveal photo. @Netflix, we’re ready!”

Kylie previously told Tudum that she didn’t mind in the end that the pair weren’t chosen to continue on the show. “Ultimately, we went on Love Is Blind to find love — and we did just that. The experiment worked for us, and now we get to write our own story.” Though she did say she would have liked to have seen their experience on the unique experiment reflected on the show.

For Brian, however, it was relief that cameras didn’t follow them around. “It felt almost like a weight off our shoulders,” he told the publication. “Now we can do our own thing and figure out our lives on our own.”

The couple aren’t feeling the pressure to tie the knot anytime soon either. “We don’t have a time constraint,” Kylie said. “We’re just letting things happen as they do and giving ourselves space to do things at whatever pace we choose.”