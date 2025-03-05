Love Is Blind season 8 has been boring - and now it’s been leaked which couples actually get married and it’s confirmed to me that Netflix need to make some bg changes for seasons 9 and 10.

I was so excited for Love Is Blind season 8 and I couldn’t wait to watch it, but I was so disappointed. It’s been boring to be honest. Netflix need to make some big changes for seasons 9 and 10 or they could lose their five-year-long relationship with viewers forever, in my opinion.

The pods being stretched out over six episodes was unnecessary, and a lot of it felt like filler content. Yes, several people were struggling with love triangles but, to be frank, I didn’t care and it was all dragged out way longer than it needed to be. When love triangles have played out in previous seasons I’ve been very invested in the contestants and had strong opinions on which couples should end up together, but this time round I was willing every member of the various triangles to walk away so the season could just end.

No engagements, no weddings. Done. . . and to be honest the pods was being aired over so many more episodes than usual I did wonder at one point if this is where we may be heading. There’s no guarantee that couples are going to engaged anyway so this could happen.

I don’t know if this is because this now a path well trodden, but I found myself rolling my eyes when contestants repeatedly spoke of their supposed agony of having to choose between two people, or saying how difficult it was to not know if they would be chosen. It went on and on and on for episode after episode. It just all felt a bit forced and didn’t feel genuine. It also suggested that the couples who went on to get engaged weren’t interesting enough to provide enough post-pod content so producers were forced to show more pod stuff. . . and it does rather seem that way.

Anyway, we know that five couples did end up getting engaged: Monica and Joey, Ben and Sara, Devin and Virginia, Daniel and Taylor and Dave and Lauren. . . Dave and Lauren then decided to call of their engagement before their wedding day arrived.

So, that leaves four couples. From a previous spoiler after TMZ found a wedding notice, we know that Daniel and Taylor did say ‘I do’. Now, a TikTok video has gone viral in which a user claims to know what the other three couples said at the altar. How they found this information out I don’t know, but these moles always seem to find a way.

Unsurprisingly, none of the other couples got married. Sara will supposedly say ‘no’ to Ben and also refuse to otherwise continue their relationship. Devin will be left heartbroken when he says ‘I do’ to Virginia but she says ‘I do not’ to him. And Monica also rejects Joey, who supposedly also wants to say ‘no’. That’s it. Love is not blind, love is dead.

Upon learning the news however rather than feeling sadness, as I have done when previous couples have fallen apart at the altar, I felt nothing. Indifference. Like I say, I just haven’t felt invested in any of the couples, as a pair or as individuals, so I’m just not bothered by what happens to any of them.

We already know that Love Is Blind has been renewed for seasons 9 and 10, but for me this confirms that Netflix needs to make some big changes if either of those seasons are going to be a success. The first is to stop with the delayed episode drop release schedule. I know they’re trying to create anticipation, but they’ve created nothing but frustation.

The moles always manage to find out what happens next and spoil it before the next episodes air anyway, so by the time they actually screen the shock factor Netflix were hoping to create is gone and as viewers we’re left feeling flat. So, they should give us what we want and release all of the episodes in one go and let us do what we really want to do: binge watch.

I know even in that scenario someone will always watch faster than me and post about it online, but at least it’s easier to stay away from social media for a day or two than it is to stay away for the best part of a month - which is how long it takes for a full LIB season to air right now.

Next, the pod episodes need to be cut right back down again. About three episodes is enough. That was the tried and tested method in previous seasons so it doesn’t need to be changed. If there isn’t enough post-pod content for the following episodes then just have a shorter season. I’d rather watch eight episodes, for example, and be glued to my screen again than watch 14 episodes while also scrolling through my phone because I’m not really that interested in what’s going on.

The other big thing is we need to finally see proper diversity on the show. All of the contestants are like cardboard cut outs of each other. It would also be nice to see contestants who don’t have perfect blow-dried hair while bemoaning how their appearance apparently stops them from finding love. I’d like to see some older contestants too and some queer contestants . . . although perhaps that would be two different versions needed.

I do think that if Netflix doesn’t make these changes then seasons 9 and 10 could be the last ones because viewers will fall out of love with the show and ultimately break-up with it. I know I’m tempted to after the huge disappointment that has been season eight, but I’ll give Netflix one more chance to take back my heart.