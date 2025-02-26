Love Is Blind season 8 has been full of controversy so far, but it’s not over yet - when do the next episodes air?

But, season eight of Love Is Blind is not over yet. The series began on Friday February 14, to mark the popular dating show’s five anniversary. But, the full series has been released in stages, with new episodes dropping on Netflix every week.

The remaining episodes will be released in the coming weeks, including the eagerly anticipated wedding episode, where we will find out who says ‘I do’ and who says ‘I don’t’, and also the reunion episode, where we will find out what’s been happening with the couples in the real world post-experiment.

Will will new episodes of Love Is Blind season 8 be released?

Here’s the release schedule for all Love Is Blind episodes.

February 14: Episodes 1 to 6

February 21: Episodes 7 to 9

February 28: Episodes 10 and 11

March 7: Episode 12 (the weddings)

Episode 13, the reunion special, will air at a slightly different time to the others. It streams on Netflix at 9pm ET/ 6 pm PT. That means that, for UK viewers, it will land at 2am on Monday March 10. So, UK fans will either have to stay up very late or watch the show or wait until after work on Monday (or possibly during their lunch break if they really can’t).

This is when the next episodes of Love Is Blind season eight will air. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

What time do Love is Blind episodes release?

For Netflix original shows like Love is Blind, the streaming giant releases them at 8am GMT (3am ET/ 12am PT). So, they’ll be ready to watch over the weekend.

When was season 8 of Love Is Blind filmed?

Like all other seasons of Love Is Blind, season eight was filmed many months in advance of the show actually airing on Netflix.

We know that a leaked marriage notice confirms that one couple from the series, the aforementioned Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings, tied the knot in March last year.

Show creator Chris Coelen has previously confirmed that the entire season is filmed over 38 days in total. After couples get engaged, they have a further 28 days to decide if they are going to get married before their wedding day arrives.

So, if Hastings and Haag got married in March - and presumably so did any other couples who say ‘yes’ to each other on their wedding day - that would mean that the whole LIB process began about five weeks prior.

That would mean, that depending on the specific dates, filming for season eight began sometime in February 2024, possibly even January. So, each season of Love Is Blind is filmed around a year before the episodes drop on Netflix.