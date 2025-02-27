One the most eagerly anticipated episodes of Love Is Blind - the reunion - is airing soon, and Netflix are even hosting a special viewing party.

Now nine episodes and two weeks into its eighth season, there’s not much time left until we find out if the Love Is Blind Minneapolis couples get married or not - and that means there are also just a few weeks until the reunion where we’ll find out what happened with each of them, whether they tied the knot or not.

We hope for happy endings - and we know that at least one couple did say ‘I do’ to each other - but we know there’s likely to also be heartbreak - and either way there will be plenty of tea to spill.

As always, we can also expect some of our favourite pod squad members to be invited back to to give their opinions, as well as potentially some beloved cast members from previous seasons. The cast, hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and fans will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of the hit dating show too.

This year, Netflix are also hosting a special reunion viewing party in the United States, where regular viewers will be able to soak up all the drama while sipping from their very own famous LIB golden goblet, and rubbing shoulders with the show’s stars.

So, here’s everything we know about the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, and how you can get tickets to that exclusive viewing party if you’re lucky enough to live in the US.

What can you expect at the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion?

While the remainder of the season will certainly provide clarity for the couples - and viewers watching from home - what we really want to know is where are all of the couples now; who stayed together after the altar and who didn’t. And for those that didn’t, what caused the relationship breakdown and is anyone dating someone new? We want all the juicy details from the real world.

As this season marks five years since the show first launched, the Lachey’s will be also celebrating the Love Is Blind anniversary by announcing the most memorable Love Is Blind moment of all time, voted on by fans. If you can’t wait until then, take a look at our ranking of the 19 most memorable Love Is Blind moments, including the Cuties drama and the eye drop controversy.

All the details about the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion - including the air date and an exclusive Netflic viewing party. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

When is the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion?

The Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion premieres on Netflix on Sunday March 9 in the US, or Monday March 10 in the UK.

What time is the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion?

The reunion streams on Netflix at 9pm ET/ 6 pm PT. That means that, for UK viewers, it will land at 2am on Monday March 10. So, UK fans will either have to stay up very late or watch the show or wait until after work on Monday (or possibly during their lunch break if they really can’t).

Is there a Love Is Blind season 8 reunion watch party?

Yes, Love Is Blind is hosting an exclusive watch party event in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest festival.

What do we know about the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion watch party?

Producers are keeping the details of the party a secret, but they have hinted that there will be some very familar faces in attendance. A line on the Netflix website reads: “There’s always more to reveal, so keep an eye out for a few of your favourites from seasons past and present who might be stopping by”.

How can I get tickets to the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion watch party?

To RSVP for the watch party, which will take place on Sunday March 9 at Lucille, visit the Netflix website. Tickets are first come, first served and not guaranteed. Doors will open at 6pm and the event will end at 10pm. Attendees must be aged 21 and over.