These five dating shows are looking for UK singles to take part in 2025.

If you’re hoping to meet the one this year but you’d like a little help from cupid . . . or TV matchmatching teams . . . then there are five reality dating shows you could apply to be on right now.

All of them are filming later this year too so you won’t have long to wait for your chance at love. One of them is even filming throughout the rest of this month (March), and there’s also a brand new dating show which wants to take singles away to a sun-soaked location in May.

Keep reading to find out all you need to know, including how to apply for each of the shows.

Love is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK hosts Matt and Emma Willis. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The first series Love Is Blind UK aired on Netflix last summer, and the producers are looking for even more British singles to put their faith in the power of blind love and the pods and sign up for a subsequent series.

Applicatants need to provide a series of details about themselves, including their full name, age and occupation, along with a photo of themselves. They must also enter some more in-depth questions about themselves and their hopes for appearing on the show, and upload a video of themselves.

The closing dates for applicants is July 31 2024. We're not sure exactly what time on this date applications closes, so we advise you don't leave it till the last minute if you are interested.

The Love Is Blind UK application form is online now.

First Dates

Fred Sirieix is back with the new series of First Dates. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

First Dates, the BAFTA-winning dating series, is back for the 11th series which will be filmed in Bath in throughout this month (March).

Fred Sirieix will be back and ready to guide the couples as they meet for the very first time on the ultimate first date. Every pairing is carefully matched based on their unique personalities and interests.

Applicatants need to fill in an online form and give various details about themselves, including their full name, age and occupation, along with a photo of themselves. They also need to give a bit of information about their dating pasts, such as a funny dating story, and their hopes for their dating future such as what their ideal type is.

The closing date isn’t stated, so if you want to have a date in the First Dates restaurant then sign up now.

First Dates Beach Club

First Dates Beach Club, Channel 4’s new dating show and First Dates spin off, is looking for singletons ready to experience the ultimate blind date at the world’s most romantic beach club.

Once again, every couples will be matched by the show’s expert team. The exact location of the beach club has not been revealed yet, but Channel 4 have said that the set is a “a stunning Mediterranean beach”. On the application form, singles are asked to confirm that they are free to travel in May and that their passport is valid until August, so if you are keen to apply you know you’ll be jetting off soon.

The series promises to deliver the heartwarming and entertaining moments that have made First Dates one of the UK’s most beloved dating shows in the last 10 years, but with the added sparkle of a sun-soaked holiday atmosphere and several fresh format twists to follow singles on their journeys to finding love during their stay.

Love and a exotic holiday might be just one click away. Fill in the First Dates Beach Club application form now. The closing date isn’t stated, so act now if you want to sign up.

Celebs Go Dating

'Celebs Go Dating' relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson (centre) and Anna Williamson (right) dating agency receptionist Tom Read Wilson (left). Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

If you want a chance to date a celebrity then apply to be on Celebs Go Dating.

We don’t know who you might be dating yet as the 2025 cast list hasn’t been announced yet, but there are plenty of rumoured names. What we do know is that there’s a brand new exotic location for this year’s series, so you could also be taken to the Spanish island Ibiza for your date.

The show is usually filmed throughout the spring and then airs in late summer, and we expect this year to be no different so if you’re successful we could be opening the potential door to romance with a famous face in the coming weeks. Once again, the closing date isn’t stated so don’t delay in filling in the application form if you’d like to be considered.

Naked Attraction

If you’re a brave and body confident single, you can apply to be on dating show Naked Attraction. The show expects hopeful men and women to bear all in front of prospective dates. There’s no closing date online, so fill in the application form now if you fancy trying dating in reverse.