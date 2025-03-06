Love Is Blind UK was hugely popular with fans - but Netflix has dropped a hint that the filming of series 2 could have been delayed. Either that or there will definitely be a series 3.

Here is the information that makes me think that . . .

We know that Love Is Blind is filmed in advance - around a year ahead of when the show then airs on Netflix.

Series one was filmed in summer 2023, but the show didn’t debut on the broadcaster until August. We know this because series one successful couples Nicole Stevens and Benaiah Grunewald Brydie and Jasmine and Bobby Johnson both took to Instagram after the show finished to reveal that they had actually just celebrated their one year wedding anniversary.

Last March, we then brought you the news that you could apply for series 2 of the show before series 1 had even aired. At that time, people could apply to be a contestant via a platform called Short Audition and applications were open until Sunday July 14 2024.

Now, on Thursday March 6, the Love Is Blind application form is still live - but the closing date has been changed to Thursday July 31. A statement reads: “We reserve the right to extend or close the application process at any time in our sole discretion for any reason and without notice.”

So, that means either series 2 was filmed last summer, after applications first closed in July, and we’ll see it on our screens later this year. Or, for reasons unknown, the production team have decided to delay the recording of series 2 and have extended applications until this July instead.

Love Is Blind UK series 1 cast - but will there be a series 2 or a series 3? Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Netflix hasn’t yet given any details about series 2 and when we can expect it to air, but I personally think it makes much more sense that series 3 has already been commissioned rather than that series 2 has been delayed.

This is because the show is so popular I can’t imagine that producers would decide to extend the application process for one whole year, or have any need to. By the same token, due to its popularity it is way more likely that series 3 is already casting. Netflix has aleady done this, as the applications for series 2 contestants opened months before series 1 aired plus the filming/airing timeline seems to fit, so it would make sense that the same thing is happening again.

Once Netflix confirm either way we will be sure to let you know, but while we wait for the UK pods to re-open one way or the other you can watch Love Is Blind UK series 1 now. Season 8 of the US version is also streaming right now.