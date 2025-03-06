Another day, another Love Is Blind leak and this time it’s about the reunion episode - but will fans like me actually get what they want?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We already know which couples got married on season 8 of Love Is Blind, thanks to a leak by a TikTok user. But, now another TikToker has spoiled what’s going to happen in the eagerly-anticipated reunion.

As I said previously, I think these leaks are a clear sign that Netflix needs to ditch their delayed drop approach to releasing episodes - but aside from that, the news that some of the reunion details have been revealed already has me wondering if viewers like me are actually going to get to see what we want from the reunion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that, what I mainly mean is will Dave apologise to Lauren? Dave certainly set himself up to be the villian of this season when he began each of his pod dates by asking the women what was wrong with them, and even told one contestant she was no longer attractive when she told him he was 30. Urgh.

He managed to woo both Lauren and Molly, quite how I’m not sure, but eventually he decided to propose to Lauren - who accepted. He only added to his villian status when their relationship transitioned to the real world, however. He learned that prior to coming in to the experiment, Lauren had been spending some time with another man, and that man happened to be someone he vaguely knew from the gym and someone his friends also somewhat knew. And he became absolutely obsessed with it.

The scenes that followed were uncomfortable to watch. He continually questioned how she could be ready for marriage when she had spent time with this man a month or so prior to the experiment beginning, and said how weird he found it that he knew the man. It was misogynistic and completely unfair.

The thing is, in each season of LIB contestants are purposefully chosen from the same city to make it easier for couples to actually make things work in the real world. That’s brilliant, as one of the main issues couples face in other dating reality shows is that once they have left the show they have a big distance between them in the real world and that makes their romance hard to continue. What it does mean, however, is that the pool of singles chosen from is much smaller and it’s therefore much more likely that contestants may know each other’s previous partners. God forbid that someone has a past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

In my opinion, nobody is oblidged to reveal their previous dating/relationship/sexual history with their new partner. To me, what happened before two people met and committed to each other is in the past and it should be left there. But if someone wants to share, as Lauren did, then that’s fine too. I’m also all for openness in relationships. But then to berate someone for what they choose to reveal, as Dave did to her, is just so wrong. Particularly to the point where they are left crying, like she was.

Lauren did not even know Dave existed when she was seeing this other man, so how dare he make her feel bad about it!? The scenes made me so angry. I hope that as the reunion is filmed a few months after the process comes to an end Dave has had time to reflect and apologises to Lauren for his atrocious behaviour.

The other thing I’d like to see is a proper resolution to the Madison/Meg/Mason/Alex love square. In episode 11 of the show, during a cast party, both Meg and Mason and Madison and Alex revealed they had been spending time together after leaving the pods. I can’t say I hold out much hope for Madison and Alex as they very quickly went from boyfriend and girlfriend to breaking up because they had one disagreement, but I am hopeful for Mason and Meg.

All the details about the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

I completely understand why she chose to leave the experiment after learning that Mason’s first choice was Madison but people do make mistakes and everyone deserves a second chance. Plus, season 4 couple Zack and Bliss prove that true love can conquer all! (For those who don’t know, Zack proposed to another girl called Irina before he realised he’d made the wrong choice. They split, he found Bliss and proposed, and the two are now married with a baby daughter). Could Mason and Meg be the new Zack and Bliss? I am a hopeless romantic and I’d love to see a happy ending as the pair did seem to care about each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Reality Receipts podcast, a TikTok user called Ashley said that one couple are going to announce their engagement during the reunion. “The big reunion Love Is Blind season eight tea is that there is an engagement announced at this reunion,” she said. “And it’s not anyone that you might expect.”

It would be lovely if it was Mason and Meg, but I think what actually might be revealed is that Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption got engaged during the pods but their journey wasn’t shown on screen. In that case, I hope we get introduced to the couple properly and we get a chance to learn more about their love story. After most of this year’s chosen couples didn’t get married we need to see a happy couple to restore our faith in love and the show.

Show hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have also teased a few of the juicy details we can expect from the reunion on Instagram. They said there is some shady side-eye action, secret DMs will be revealed, there is also something to do with “Madison, Meg, OR Molly”, and there’s a “special announcement” (which could be the engagement). Or maybe there’s another LIB baby on the way thanks to Taylor and Daniel?

Nick also tried to say something about “our happy couple” but Vanessa quickly cut him off before he revealed the identity of the couple - though again he needn’t have bothered because we already know that the one couple who got married are Taylor and Daniel from another previous leak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The side eyes could come from basically anyone as it’s clear there’s not a lot of love lost between the LIB season 8 cast. It wouldn’t surprise me if the secret DMs are between some of this season’s cast members and singles from previous seasons, or possibly with members of the pod squad who weren’t really shown on screen. I think the information about “Madison, Meg or Molly” could be that Molly has got her first ever boyfriend - but if it’s Dave i’ll scream. She may even be the one who is engaged. That would be a suprise considering she went in to the pods saying she’d never had an official relationship before.

I’m hopeful that we’ll get a look at some of the season 9 cast members, as during the season 7 reunion episode we were given a brief look at Alex, Joey, and Brittany from season 8. No matter what happens, it does at least sound like that reunion episode will be juicy. That’s more than can be said for the rest of the season, which has been rather dull, so I’m thankful for that.