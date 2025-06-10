Emma and Matt Willis announce Love is Blind UK series 2 launch date - and it's soon

Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis have announced the launch date on Love is Blind series 2.

It’s the news that dating show fans have all been waiting for - the official launch date of the second series of Love is Blind UK has been announced by show hosts Matt and Emma Willis. Well, sort of.

Owing to the fact that Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, we knew that casting was taking place for the second UK series of the hit Netflix dating show last summer, even before the frst series actually hit our screens.

In similarity, it was officially revealed last week that the casting team are currently looking for single men and women to take part in series 3. I did also predict this earlier this year . . . But now hosts Emma and Matt Willis have confirmed when we can expect to see series 2 air.

As series 1 aired in August, I have long since been predicting that series 2 will air in the same month this year. The Willis’ have confirmed that it is coming this summer - but they haven’t given the precise launch month just yet.

“Calling all Love is Blind UK fans, season two is dropping this summer,” Emma said in a video uploaded to the official Netflix page. “Yes, I’m so excited. I can’t wait for you all to watch it,” Matt chimed in. Emma added: “It’s been a long, long wait.”

Keep reading for everything we know about LIB UK series 2 and 3.

When will Love is Blind UK series 2 air?

Netflix haven’t given an official release date for the highly anticipated second season of LIB UK yet. Series 1 aired on Wednesday August 7 last year, however, so if the pattern is followed this year I predict that series 2 will land on Wednesday August 6.

Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis have been revealed as the hosts for Love is Blind UK (Photo: Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire) | Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire

When will Love is Blind UK series 3 air?

Of course Netflix hasn’t revealed when we can expect to see series 3 of LIB on our screens either. But, judging by pattern that Netflix appears to be creating, I think it will be August 2026 that we see it.

We know that Love Is Blind is filmed in advance - around a year ahead of when the show then airs on Netflix. That means that series 3 is likely to be filmed this summer, possibly even as series 2 is airing.

Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 2 cast?

The details of the LIB series 2 cast still hasn’t been announced by Netflix, but I hope we’ll be introduced to the new group of singles in the next month or so. I’ll bring you all the details once I have them.

Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 3 cast?

Series 3 of LIB UK is still being cast and likely won’t be revealed until next year.

Can you apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3?

Yes, if you are single and looking for love, you can apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3. The Love Is Blind application form is live and the closing date is Friday August 15. A statement reads, however: “We reserve the right to extend or close the application process at any time in our sole discretion for any reason and without notice.” So, if you’d like to have a chance to find the one in the famous pods I suggest applying sooner rather than later.

While we wait for the UK pods to re-open, you can watch Love Is Blind UK series 1 on Netflix now.