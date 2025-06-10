The first Love is Blind UK baby is on the way.

Netflix's Love is Blind UK series 1 couple Jasmine and Bobby Johnson have announced they are expecting their first baby, after a fertility struggle.

The couple, who were one of two couples who said ‘I do’ to each other during the debut series of the hit dating show which aired last summer, took to Instagram to announce their happy news on Monday, (June 9).

"We've been keeping a secret," the TV bride wrote in the caption of a joint post with her husband. "I’ve pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I’ve dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get. Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love."

They also added that their baby will be born later this year, but did not give an exact due date. "Baby Johnson Coming Winter 2025!!" she added.

In the accompanying video, the couple performed a rap they wrote together about their baby. They both wore white outfits, with Jasmine showing off her growing baby bump. To begin, they both sat talking in a piece to camera about how they want to raise a future child.

Love is Blind UK couple Jasmine and Bobby Johnson have announced they are expecting their first baby. Photo by Instagram/@thejaycee_. | Instagram/@thejaycee_

Reminiscent of the conversation they had when they were discussing their ideas about having a family in their pod dates in LIB before they met face-to-face and got married, Jasmine said: "I ideally want to raise children in a household where our foundation is on 100.”

The camera then zooms out to reveal that the video is actually a short music video for the song about their pregnancy. "I was lost but now I’m found, well ever since you rescued me. We sit and talk on rainy days, just debating baby names," dad-to-be Bobby then raps.

"I’m looking at your baby bump. I guess we’ll have to wait until the day you come to know if you're our daughter or our baby son," he continues, revealing they do not know the gender of their baby. "I’ll be happy either way!"

The song concluded to say Bobby hopes to be a good day, and he hasn’t been able to sleep since he found out Jasmine was pregnant.

Jasmine and Bobby’s announcement follows days after pregnany news from other LIB alum. Love is Blind US season one pair Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton announced their pregnancy last month, along with LIB US’s Amber ‘AD’ Smith and LIB UK’s Ollie Sutherland, who met on Perfect Match season 3 after failing to find a lasting relationship on their respective seasons.

Fans of the show will remember that 29-year-old Jasmine, a nurse, and rapper Bobby, age 33, quickly bonded in their pods. As their connection grew, Bobby decided he wanted to propose and did so by writing a song and rapping it for Jasmine. She accepted his proposal and once they met in person their romance flourished. At the end of the series, the pair tied the knot.

At the reunion for the series, which aired at the end of August 2024, Jasmine and Bobby were very open about the fact they wanted to have a baby. But, In February this year, the couple said they had encountered difficulties trying to conceive. Speaking to Grazia UK, Jasmine said: "In the beginning, we were very naive. [I thought] I was going to get pregnant as soon as we had sex. Obviously, that's not the case."

The pair received many messages of congratulations from fans, loved ones and also co-stars. Sabrina Egerton who starred alongside them wrote: “So happy for you guys.” Host Emma Willis penned: “Congratulations you beautiful pair.” Tiffany Brown, who appeared in the US version of the show said: “This is sooooo beautiful!🥹 Congratulations you two!”