A Love is Blind star who is now happily loved up with a co-star has revealed they weren’t supposed to be on the show.

Catherine Richards, who starred on the debut UK version of Love is Blind last summer, has been happily loved up with co-star Jake Singleton-Hill for almost two years after meeting him in the show’s famous pods.

But, their romance could have never been, as Catherine has now revealed that she wasn’t originally cast on the show. On her Instagram Stories, Catherine invited her fans to ask her any questions. When one fan questioned “what was the LIB casting experience like?” she replied: “So long!!! Took months of interviews and zoom calls. I wasn’t even meant to be casted (sic) but they called me three days before filming started and flew me out.”

Catherine is so happy a relationship with Jake now that she’s hinted an engagement could be coming. Back in May, the reality star posted a series of photos with her beau as she celebrated her 31st birthday. In the caption, she wrote: “Thank to this amazing guy for making my birthday so special, he’s a keeper.”

Fans were quick to notice that the reality star appeared to have a ring on her finger. One person questioned: “ Do I see an engagement ring?!? I just looked through all the pictures to make sure I didn't miss an engagement.”

Catherine replied and confirmed she’s not engaged - but she hinted there might be a special ring soon: “Sorry to say but it’s a promise ring . It’s on the other hand , had it for over a year now when there is a engagement ring everyone will know.”

Love is Blind UK star Catherine Richards. Photo by Instagram/@catherinerichards__. | Instagram/@catherinerichards__

Fans of the show will remember that Catherine’s LIB journey may have ultimately ended with Jake, but it started with someone else. She became engaged to Freddie Powell after meeting in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day he said ‘I do not’, leaving her heartbroken.

Catherine and Freddie’s elationship seemed promising at first; they bonded in the pods over their shared goals and values, their mutual love of fitness and the fact both of their grandparents had the same name. But, once they met in the real world and the reality of getting married set in the cracks began to show. She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in.

Jake wasn’t featured much in the finale edit of the show, and fans didn’t see any of her pod dates with now-boyfriend Jake.

When responding to another fan question, Catherine also revealed she isn’t friends with anyone she met on LIB. The fan asked: “What gives you confidence to keep posting even when your friends may not support?” She hit back: “My real friends do support me. If you don’t have confidence within yourself then you will always be walked over or just following the crowd.

She went on: “I don’t have ‘friends’ off LIB and I’m absolutely fine with that. I have my friends who I loved before the show and they still remain my friends, knowing me for me. My circle of friends is so small and it will always stay like that.”

* Watch Love is Blind UK on Netflix now.