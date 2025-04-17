Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is Blind star Catherine Richards has given a major update on her relationship with her co-star boyfriend - as her ex-fiancé Freddie Powell has hinted his dating again.

Freddie and Catherine were one of the couples who got engaged on Love is Blind series one - but they were controversial with viewers and didn’t end up getting married.

Their relationship seemed promising at first; they bonded in the pods over their shared goals and values, their mutual love of fitness and the fact both of their grandparents had the same name. But, once they met in the real world and the reality of getting married set in the cracks began to show.

She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in. On their wedding day, Catherine said ‘I do’ and was left heartbroken when Freddie said ‘I do not’.

In the weeks after filming ending, in summer 2023, Catherine found love with another member of the pod squad, Jake Singleton-Hill!, and has now been with him for about 18 months. The reality star has now given a major update on her romance. Taking to her Instagram Stories yesterday, Wednesday April 16, she invited her followers to ask her any questions they like.

One fan asked how she was and she replied: “I’m honestly amazing, thank you. Loving my little bubble at the moment, and me and Jake are enjoying life together.” Hinting that she may be about to make an announcement about her relationship, she added: “Who knows what the next couple of months will bring.”

At the same time, Freddie has hinted that he may be dating again. In a recent Instagram post, the star showed himself getting dressed to go out for the evening with the caption: “Table for two? Looking date night ready.” The video was, however, an advertisement for a men’s fashion brand which Freddie appears to have a contract with as many of his most recent videos have included plugs to their clothing.

Since he left the LIB experiment, Freddie has also been hosted the Beyond the Pod podcast with his fellow LIB groom Benaiah Grunewald Brydie. Benaiah and his wife Nicole are one of two Love is Blind UK couples who are still together now.

Love Is Blind UK series one is available to stream on Netflix now.