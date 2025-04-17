Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is Blind's Lauren O'Brien has hit back at a troll's 'wild' claims about her relationship with Dave Bettenberg

It comes just days after she was speaking on the Blind Love podcast, which is hosted by season four couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, about her true feelings towards Dave and what happened between them. She said she was left with “emotional whiplash” after he changed his opinion several times.

The reality star added: “I don’t feel like there’s accountability with ‘hey I tried to embarrass you on national television, I made you the scapegoat’ . . . I feel like he [Dave] thinks he’s taken this accountability but I have never gotten a phone call, in person, off camera ‘I am sorry for how I hurt you in this’.”

To recap, Lauren got engaged to Dave in season 8 of the hit Netflix dating show after forming a connection in the pods, but they never made it to their wedding day.

Once they had met and were given their phones back, their relationship faced a huge test when Dave received messages from his friends informing him that Lauren had a boyfriend while being on the experiment.

The man remained nameless, but Dave realised it was someone he vaguely knew from the gym. She told him that this was not true, and that she had only hooked up with him a few times in the months leading up to the experiment.

Love is Blind season 8 star Lauren O'Brien has hit back at the troll who had an "unhinged" comment about her. Photo by Instagram/@laurenmariaobrien. | Instagram/@laurenmariaobrien

Love is Blind season 8 couple Lauren O'Brien and Dave Bettenburg. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Dave didn’t know what to believe, however, and refused to introduce Lauren to his friends and family. The situation drove a wedge between them and they broke up.

At the reunion, which aired on Sunday March 9 and was filmed around a year after filming ended, Dave admitted since filming ended he had found out Lauren had been telling the truth and the man had been lying. He expressed a desire to date her, but she shot him down, telling him she was “lightyears” ahead of him in terms of emotional maturity.

Lauren has now shared a comment she received from a troll to her Instagram Stories. The unidentified person wrote: “If she would have looked like one of the plastic surgery patients from the office he worked at and 115 pounds he probably would have been ALL in.” Referring to the moment where couples meet for the first time at the reveal, they added: “I think when the doors opened and he saw her he wasn’t 100% impressed.”

The star shared a photo of herself looking fed up alongside the comment, and her own response. She said: “These comments will never not be WILD to me. . It’s like because e went on a show that tries to take physical appearances out of the equation people feel more entitled to share their unhinged opinions about my physical appearance. . . Dave never made me feel like this but the internet sure wants me to.”

She shared the trolling she received just a day after fellow Love is Blind star Jasmine Johnson, who appeared on series one of the UK version, also took to her Instagram to expose abuse she had received online because of her appearance. I repeat what I said yesterday: it is never, ever okay to comment on someone else’s appearance in a negative way. It’s the lowest form of bullying and it’s cheap and nasty. Well done to Lauren for joining your LIB co-star and taking a stand against it.

Love is Blind seasons one to eight and Love Is Blind UK series one are all available to stream on Netflix now.