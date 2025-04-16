Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A season 8 Love is Blind star has revealed exactly how long couples get to spend together at the reveal when they meet for the first time - and it’s longer than you think.

Ben Mezzenga, who got engaged to Sara Carton on the hit netflix dating show but didn’t get married on their wedding day, has opened up about exactly how long he got to spend with his bride-to-be when he met her for the first time.

Fans of the show will know that single men and women date in pods where they can hear what each other say but, crucially, not see each other. It truly does what it says and tests if love is really blind. If a pair form a strong enough connection, they get engaged - and only then may the meet and see each other for the first time. Each person stands at end of an aisle behind a door, and then the doors open at the same time and the couple can finally see each other in a big reveal.

They then tend to each walk - or sometimes run - down the aisle towards each other and meet somewhere in the middle. Then, the man typically gets down on one knee and presents his new fiancée with an engagement ring, asking once more for her hand in marriage. She accepts, and then it appears as though they sit and talk for another a few minutes before they must return back to their respective men’s and women’s living quarters.

But, speaking on the Girl Please podcast yesterday, (Tuesday April 15), Ben revealed more about how the reveal actually works - and the couples do get to spend longer together than the edit would have viewers believe.

When asked by the hosts how long he got to spend with Sara during their reveal, he said: “It was 20 minutes from the doors opening.” Describing the experience, he said: “There’s a whole combination of exhaustion, a little bit of buzzing, some drinks, some just in the envirionment, pushing the limits [and] trying to be vulnerable. I know I for sure some of the things I said I was like ‘I don’t really mean that’, but I just said it in that kind of situation.”

Love is Blind season 8 contestant Ben Mezzenga has been giving some behind-the-scenes details about how the show actually works - including how long the couples spend together at the reveal. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

He didn’t say exactly what he had said during his first meeting with Sara that he didn’t mean, but he explained: “It’s a common thing. I tell people ‘imagine having 15 cameras on your first date’ and I bet you would get in to trouble by saying a few things here or there.” He also revealed that he and Sara had spoken about their reveal when they were still in the pods, and they agreed they were happy to hug and kiss each other which made it feel a little less uncomfortable for them when it actually happened.

Talking further about what happens after all the couples have got engaged, he said: “So, we all are in the lounge [the gendered living quarters] and then we all go one by one in to the same pod that they have everyone watching and see the proposals. From there, we talk to the guys for maybe like 20/30 minutes, then we go back to our hotel, then we come back the next day to do the reveal.

“We get to see the guys [the fellow male participants] in passing as we’re getting dressed and interviews and such, but we’re not hanging out really. Then, once the reveal happens they [the producers] pretty much Secret Service escort us right to a car with no-one else, bring us to the hotel [and] bring us right to our hotel room.”

He added: “We don’t have a phone, just our thoughts, because they want us to debrief with the guys on camera and so they put us in a hotel.” He then went on to explain that, because of union worker rules, participants had to have two days off from filming following the reveal. “So, we had two days, we were just in our hotel, we couldn’t talk to anyone else,” he said.

But, he explained that the producers were “awesome” and gave them time to go out and about - but it sounds like they were accompanied to ensure they didn’t accidentally bump in to anyone else from the cast - especially not their newly betrothed.

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now, along with seasons 1 to 7.