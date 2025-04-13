Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It appears that there’s been a Love is Blind wife swap as Monica Danús looks to be dating Ben Mezzenga - and her fiancé Joey Leveille is said be dating his ex-fiancée Sara Carton.

Joey has already had his say on the reports that he’s dating Sara - and we’re still confused by what is or isn’t going on between them to be honest - and now he’s spoken out after Monica appeared to confirm her relationship with Ben by posting a series of Instagram videos of them enjoying a holiday together in Florida.

Over on his Instagram page, Joey shared some behind-the-scenes photos taken from Love is Blind season 8, captioning the post: “Some great memories for a lifetime.” Of course, those photos included Monica, who he was engaged to at the time.

One fan was quick to comment: “Seeing this post after Monica’s” with an uncomfortable face emoji, referring to the video that Monica had just shared at the time of her and Ben enjoying drinks by a hotel pool. Joey replied: “Oh boy I cant see that one, hopefully it’s fun and positive, lol.”

Another fan responded: “Umm she’s hanging out with Ben”, also with an uncomfortable face emoji. He replied: “Well I am very happy for them!”

But, this begs the question: why can’t Joey see Monia’s posts? The pair aren’t following each other on Instagram, but their profiles are public and not private. This raises another question: has Monica blocked Joey? The answer could be yes.

Love is Blind's Joey Leveille (left) has responded to the rumours that his ex-fiancée Monica Danús (centre) is now dating pod squad member Ben Mezzenga (right). Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

It seems there’s no love lost between the former betrothed couple. Their split on their wedding day seemed amicable enough, they both said they were not ready. In her one-to-one interview with producers, however, Monica did say she didn’t feel like Joey’s feelings were strong enough for her to say ‘yes’ and it was clear she was hurt.

But, by the time the reunion show came around relations between them were obviously strained. Monica accused former fiancé Joey of sending a flirtatious message to pod squad member Madison Errichiello while they were still engaged - something which they both denied, saying the message was purely friendly.

Monica also seemed to express her desire to seperate herself from Joey completely, telling him that they would just be “two humans on this earth”.

Then, the drama continued in the days after the reunion aired as Monica claimed that Joey and Sara were dating but said they were trying to keep their relationship private.

Appearing on the Love to See it podcast on Friday March 22, Monica said Sara and Joey have been dating for around three months as of that time. She added: “The fact that they’re still denying everything publicly . . . they’re going out in public together and kissing, and then they’re going online and denying it . . . I’m like ‘you guys, come on’”.

At around the same time, Joey responded to the claims - but his response was somewhat confusing. He told Us Weekly: “In February, Sara and I had a conversation, ‘Hey, we have this great friendship and support. Is this some type of potential for us in the future?’ We had a good, healthy conversation. Ultimately, we decided, no, we’re not gonna pursue dating at this time. There’s definitely interest there. I’m not gonna lie about that aspect, but we decided — and still have decided — we’re not pursuing dating in this capacity at this time.”

However, later in the same interview, he called Sara and “incredible person” and seemed to give a conflicting view on the state of their relationship. He then said: “It’s just confusing to Sara and I because we haven’t even come to a conclusion of whether we’re at the capacity to date, but Monica has.”

Sara didn’t comment publicly on the dating rumours for a while, but she did eventually break her silence. When asked what was going on with Joey on the After Curfew podcast on Wednesday (April 9), and specifically if the pair were in a “situationship, fling or friends” Sara said: “We don’t even know ourselves, but people are just saying secretly dating when we haven’t established that.”

She also acknowledged that there is a “connection” and “interest” between the pair, but later said they were in a “grey area” and had decided to be “just friends” because it’s “not the time” to pursue anything more between them when there’s so much public attention on them.

Monica, meanwhile, has been open about the fact she is on holiday with Ben right now, and tellingly added the hashtags #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #season8 #netflix #datenight #wifeswap #miami #florida #dinner #dinneranddrinks to her latest video, which shows her and Ben watching a Love is Blind clip together. But, neither of them have actually officially confirmed their relationship status.

Ben and Joey, and Monica and Sara also don’t follow each other on Instagram.

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now.