It may be a month since Love is Blind season 8 concluded - but the drama between Sara, Joey, Monica and Ben is far from over.

Just to recap, Monica Danús and Joey Leveille got engaged during Love is Blind season 8, as did Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga.

The two couples made it to the altar, but neither of them got married. In Monica and Joey’s case, they both said ‘I do not’ because they didn’t feel ready. On Sara and Ben’s wedding day, she controversially rejected him as their politics and world views on issues such as Black Lives Matter did not allign.

Both seemed to part on friendly enough terms, but by the time it came around to the reunion show it was clear there was no love lost between either pair. Monica accused former fiancé Joey of sending a flirtatious message to pod squad member Madison Errichiello while they were still engaged - something which they both denied, saying the message was purely friendly. While Sara and Ben argued over how their connection continued, and ultimately, fizzled in the real world.

Then, in a curve ball nobody saw coming, in the days after the reunion aired Monica claimed that Joey and Sara were dating but trying to keep their relationship private.

Appearing on the Love to See it podcast on Friday March 22, Monica said Sara and Joey have been dating for around three months as of that time. She added: “The fact that they’re still denying everything publicly . . . they’re going out in public together and kissing, and then they’re going online and denying it . . . I’m like ‘you guys, come on’”.

On the same podcast, Monica revealed that there was a love square between herself, Joey, Sara and Ben which didn’t make it into the final edit of the show.

She said: “Ben was my number one for a while and it was between Ben and Joey towards the end.” She went on to explain that she decided Joey was the better match for her, although she thought Ben was “great”. Then, when she told him of her decision she said he told her that Joey also had a strong connection with Sara.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Thursday March 21, the day before Monica’s podcast interview, Joey denied he was dating Sara - but admitted the pair were close and had discussed whether they should turn their connection from friendship to romance.

He said he and Sara had connected in the pods - although their dates weren’t really shown - and that is how they came to be close. He told the publication: “In February, Sara and I had a conversation, ‘Hey, we have this great friendship and support. Is this some type of potential for us in the future?’

“We had a good, healthy conversation. Ultimately, we decided, no, we’re not gonna pursue dating at this time. There’s definitely interest there. I’m not gonna lie about that aspect, but we decided — and still have decided — we’re not pursuing dating in this capacity at this time.”

However, later in the same interview, he called Sara and “incredible person” and seemed to give a conflicting view on the state of their relationship. He then said: “It’s just confusing to Sara and I because we haven’t even come to a conclusion of whether we’re at the capacity to date, but Monica has.”

In the same interview, Joey also confirmed the love square his ex-fiancée spoke of. “She (Sara) was my No 2. I was her No 2. And then vice versa for Ben and Monica. We were all close, but we all actually made our decisions before proposal day. Sara and I didn’t really talk [again] until about seven months after filming.”

Sara and Ben have remained quiet on the situation - until now. Sara has broken her silence by also speaking out on a podcast. When asked what was going on with Joey on the After Curfew podcast, and if the pair were in a “situationship, fling or friends” she said: “We don’t even know ourselves, but people are just saying secretly dating when we haven’t established that.”

At the same time as Sara was speaking on the podcast, Monica posted a video on her Instagram of herself and Ben enjoying drinks by a hotel pool in Florida. The video was simply captioned with the eyes emoji and the following hashtags: #loveisblind #netflix #season8 #fortlauderdale #poolside #vacation #florida. It seems Monica wants to keep her fans guessing about the nature of her relationship.

Fans, however, seem convinced the video is confirmation the two are now romantically involved. One said: “Messy, messy but I love the plot twist”. Monica just replied with the eyes emoji again.

One more person said: “OMG this would be too good to be true. Wife swap Love is Blind version!” A third said: “You two look so good together.”

So, are Monica and Ben now dating as well as Sara and Joey? We’ll have to wait for official confirmation, but it appears we could indeed be in for the first official Love is Blind couple swap. We’ll bring you any more information as we get it.

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now.