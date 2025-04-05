Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six couples were matched during Love is Blind season one, including Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett and Giannina and Damien - but what are they all doing in 2025?

Back on Valentine’s Day 2020, we were introduced to a brand new reality dating show thanks to Netflix. Little did we know Love is Blind would go on to become a cultural phenomenon.

It was the first time we saw hopeful single men and women enter the pods looking for their husband or wife. The idea of people connecting through a wall sight unseen then was brand new - and it was fascinating. The idea was simple, but life-changing. If any of the singles found a connection with someone, they got engaged. Only then, were they allowed to find out what each other looked like during a one-on-one reveal.

After that, they took their relationship in to the real world for around a month, where they fast-tracked their relationships and quickly moved in with each other and met each other’s friends and family. Then came their wedding day, where they stood at the altar and decided if love truly was blind and if they would commit to legally marrying each other after only a few weeks of knowing each other.

Viewers watched as six couples got engaged; Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, Giannina and Damien, Jessica and Mark, Kelly and Kenny and Diamond and Carlton. Some of them said ‘I do’ and some of them said ‘I do not’, but where are they now, as of 2025, more than five years after they became LIB pioneers?

Read on to find out all you need to know about each couple and what has happened to them since their time on the show.

This is what the Love is Blind season one couples are doing in 2025. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Lauren and Cameron

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton married without a month of meeting each other on US reality show Love Is Blind in 2018. | Getty Images for Netflix

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton had a fairytale love story on the show. Their first meeting, where they ran in to each other’s arms, was voted as one of the show’s most memorable moments in the show’s history by viewers. This was revealed during the season 8 reunion, which aired in March.

They married within a month of meeting each other. They have now been married for six years and have even published a book, called Leap of Faith, about their experience on the hit Netflix show. In 2023, the renewed their vows in Las Vegas and in May 2024 they were voted as Netflix's cutest couple. They also host the a podcast called Official Loveseat.

On their most recent anniversary, in November 2024, the couple shared a loved up photo and wrote in the caption: “Still floating #6years into forever”.

Amber and Barnett

Love Is Blind season one couple Amber and Barnett announced their pregnancy with their first child in October 2024. Photo by Instagram/@barnettisblind | Instagram/@barnettisblind

Amber Pike and and Mike Barnett, who goes by the name Barnett, are another season one success story. They have also been married for six years after meeting and marrying within weeks. In October 2024 they announced they are expecting their first child while speaking on the first episode of Lauren and Cameron's The Love Seat podcast.

Amber hasn’t experienced an easy pregnancy. Amber took to her Instagram page on January 30, in which she told her fans in a video that she was 1cm dialated, had Braxton Hicks and stomach pains which may indicate she was in preterm labour two months early. But, she later returned to say that ‘Baby B is staying put for now’.

Going by the timeline she indicated in her January post, it’s thought that her baby could have been born at the end of March, but the reality star has not announced the birth yet. The couple have not announced the gender of their child. They also share a dog called Koda.

On their most recent anniversary in November, Amber shared a sweet compilation video of the pair together. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Anniversary to my favorite person and forever best friend @barnettisblind . Six years with you somehow simultaneously feels like six lifetimes and just six seconds… our life is so comfortable like I’ve never not known you, but you still manage to give me goosebumps like we’ve only just met.”

Giannina and Damien

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli got engaged back in season one of Love Is Blind in 2018. Giannina went against tradition by proposing to Damien in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day Damien rejected her. Devastated, she ran away and infamously slipped and fell in the mud in her wedding dress. When Damien went to speak to her, she told him she would have said yes at the altar. | Netflix

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli had a infamous Love is Blind wedding. In fact, it’s listed as one of the 9 most shocking Love is Blind weddings of all time.

Giannina went against tradition by proposing to Damien in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day Damien rejected her. Devastated, she ran away and infamously slipped and fell in the mud in her wedding dress. When Damien went to speak to her, she told him she would have said yes at the altar. Their wedding made it in to our list of 9 of the most shocking Love Is Blind weddings.

The pair did date for a while after the show ended, but they ultimately broke up. Giannina is now relationship with Blake Horstmann, who appeared on The Bachelorette. The couple met in late 2021, and went on to welcome their first child, a son called Heath Orion Horstmann, in March 2024 before getting engaged in November.

The pair originally met in December 2021 on the set of All Star Shore, a spin-off of Jersey Shore which aired in 2022 and featured television stars from around the world who live together in a villa and compete in challenges in a bid to win $150,000. They went public with their romance in June 2022, when the show was announced.

Damien is thought to still be single as he has not posted about a relationship on his Instagram page, but earlier this year he did post a photo with another Netflix dating reality show contestant in February, Sexy Beast and Perfect Match star Kariselle Snow, fuelling rumours that the pair are dating. The pair have not spoken publicly about the nature of their relationship.

Jessica and Mark

Jessica and Mark were another couple who met on season one. Jessica became unsure about Mark in the pods when she learned he was 10 years her junior. She also had a connection with Barnett which she was keen to pursue, but he decided to propose to Amber instead. When Mark popped the question to her, she said yes despite her reservations. The couple clashed during their engagement, but on their wedding day Mark said 'yes' to Jessica in front of his friends and family. Jessica, who had seemingly not invited any of her family as they were not present, said 'no' however. This left Mark crying on his mum's shoulder. Jessica has said since, however, that the two agreed they wouldn't get married and she was left shocked when he said 'I do'. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas had a ill-fated relationship from the start really. Jessica became unsure about Mark in the pods when she learned he was 10 years her junior. She also had a connection with Barnett which she was keen to pursue, but he decided to propose to Amber instead.

When Mark popped the question to her, she said yes despite her reservations. The couple clashed during their engagement, but on their wedding day Mark said 'yes' to Jessica in front of his friends and family. Jessica, who had seemingly not invited any of her family as they were not present, said 'no' however.

This left Mark crying on his mum's shoulder. Jessica has said since, however, that the two agreed they wouldn't get married and she was left shocked when he said 'I do'. Their wedding also made it in to our list of 9 of the most shocking Love Is Blind weddings.

Mark went on to meet his seemingly now estranged wife Aubrey in November 2020, and the pair wed in 2022. They also welcomed two children; Ace, born April 2021, and Axton, born February 2022. He then announced their split in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, (March 28), which she says she had no awareness of.

Jessica also moved on shortly after the show. She tied the knot with Benjamin McGrath in 2022, and the couple welcomed son Dax in June 2023. Jessica doesn’t post that frequently on her Instagram page, but she does she posts loved up photos and videos of herself, her husband and her son. In October 2024, Jessica took Benjamin, who is a podiatrist and a foot and ankle surgeon to the Love is Blind season 7 reunion.

Kelly and Kenny

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes on their Love is Blind wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes initially seemed to be a strong couple, however, neither of them said ‘I do’ when they stood at the altar. They then revealed they were treating the engagement period as a time to get to know each other better, but they split up soon after.

In the reunion special, it was revealed Kenny was in a relationship with someone else, later revealed to be a woman called Alexandra Garrison. The pair also married in 2022. Kelly and Kenny still appear to still be on good terms, despite deciding they were not right for each other romantically. She congratulated him on his engagement to Alexandra in August 2020, commenting on his social media post, “OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!!”.

Kelly has recently launched a podcast about self love, healing and personal development called Chase Life With Kelly. She has not publically posted about a relationship on her Instagram page. Kenny and his wife announced in February that they are expecting their first child.

Diamond and Carlton

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton got enagaged on Love is Blind, but broke it off on their honeymoon. Photo by Instagram/carltonjmorton. | Instagram/carltonjmorton

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton didn’t make it to the altar, breaking up in Mexico after he revealed he was bisexual - something which he hadn’t told his then wife-to-be while they were getting to know each other in the pods.

Carlton had told producers that he had dated men and women in the past, but that this had caused issues in his relationships with women in the past. This information was also shared with viewers. But he didn’t share it with his prospective dates.

When he did then tell fiancée Diamond, the two end up having a huge fight about it. He was worried about rejection and she, though she tried be understanding, felt like she’s been lied to. Carlton ended up calling calls Diamond a b****, she threw a drink on him and quoted Beyoncé as she stormed away. She then took off her engagement ring before she left and Carlton threw the ring into the pool - and that was the end of their relationship.

The incident made into our round-up of the 19 most memorable Love Is Blind US moments. The pair made peace at the reunion, with Carlton even getting down on one knee and offering Diamond her engagement ring back as a symbol of their friendship, but neither appear to be on speaking terms.

Diamond went on to look for love again in Netflix’s Perfect Match season one. She didn’t find a lasting relationship via her second go at reality TV dating either, but in June she celebrated buying her first house alone.

Carlton does not post much on his Instagram, but he appears to be single. He posts most with his family and his dog.

* Watch Love is Blind season one, along with the subsequent seasons 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, on Netflix now.