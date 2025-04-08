All the Love Is Blind couples who have babies including new parents Amber and Barnett

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Is Blind hasn’t just led to a lasting relationship for some, it’s also led to babies being born.

There are 11 couples from the US series who are still together after getting married during the first eight seasons of the show, which aired between 2018 and 2025, and an additional two couples who are still married after their weddings during the first series of the UK version, which aired last year.

There have been two babies born to couples who met on LIB. There’s also been discussions of starting a family between some of the other successful couples so it’s likely the Love Is Blind family may be growing soon.

For now, here are the details of the two Love Is Blind couples who have already had children, including the one pairing who have just become new parents in April 2025.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Season four couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi were the first to start a family. They welcomed a baby girl called Galileo in April 2024.

They first announced in November 2023 they were expecting a baby girl. They exclusively shared their happy news with People magazine, and then shared a video on Instagram of the moment they found out they were expecting. The video, captioned “the moment that changed our entire world” shows Bliss starring in disbelief at her positive pregnancy test, then presenting Zack with a cake which says “dad” on it.

When their daughter was born, they shared another video to announce the news. The caption of the video was “we hope you dance our beautiful baby girl. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle.” The video included a series of close up shots of the baby girl’s hands and feet, along with a print which reads “welcome little one”.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Season three couple Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux had their daughter Vienna Ziva in July. They announced they were expecting in January by posting a video of a compliation of images which revealed the pregnancy. To start, the couple are reading from a personalised newspaper which read ‘baby Lemieux coming 2024’ on one side and ‘Lemieux the next gen, coming to a crib near you summer 2024 on the other side.” There are then more images of Alexa’s growing stomach and the couple smiling at each other.

All the Love Is Blind couples who have babies. Photos by Instagram. | Instagram

Then, when their baby was born in July, they shared a photo of the two of them sat crossed-legged on their bed and cuddling their daughter close. In the caption, they wrote: “Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love.”

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Season one couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, who goes simply by Barnett, had their first child in April 2025 after announcing their pregnancy last year.

In October, the couple joined the first episode of The Love Seat podcast, created by fellow season one LIB successful couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton. While chatting with their fellow reality dating show friends, Amber revealed that she's pregnant and that the couple is expecting their first baby together.

She said: “Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up.” Lauren cheered and clapped and said: "There's a baby Barnett on the way!" Amber then referred to her unborn child as “little baby B”.

On Instagram, Amber and Matt shared a video montage of photos of them throughout the years to commemorate the announcement, starting with their wedding in season one of the Netflix series. At the very end, the couple can be seen posing together and cradling Amber's baby bump. "Where it started, Where we’ve been Where we’re at…" read the caption.

Amber then announced the birth of her baby on Sunday April 6. Having not previously revealed the gender, she also announced that the baby is a girl - but did not give her daughter’s name.

Sharing a photo of both of both her and husband’s hands over the top of their baby girl, whose head of dark hair is just visible, Amber wrote on Instagram: “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”

She concluded to say: “It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away.”