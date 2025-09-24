Lauren and Cameron are one of the original success stories from Love Is Blind - and fans think they have spotted a clue that their baby boy may have arrived after posted a sweet message on Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Hamilton (nee Speed) and Cameron Hamilton are an OG Love is Blind couple. They have been married since meeting on the very first season of the hit Netflix dating show back in 2018.

They have been sharing their love journey with their fans on Instagram ever since, which has included their vow renewal after five years together but also candid chats about their struggle to conceive and their decision to begin IVF [in vitro fertilization]. So, fans were overjoyed for them in May this year when they announced that they were pregnant with their much longed for first child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative for the couple confirmed their happy news to People. "We were counting down the day till we could test because we did IVF," Cameron said. "We knew, okay, this is the day that we're going to do the test. Of course, we're going in for a blood test later that day, but we couldn't wait any longer."

"We did the classic test and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test and it was face down. We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a..."

"A relief," Lauren finished her husband’s sentence. "Because, well, we've taken a few pregnancy tests and when you use the ones with the lines, it could be anxiety driven because it's like, 'Is that what I think?' So seeing the word pregnant, it was amazing.”

Love is Blind season one couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are expecting their first child. Photo by Instagram/@CameronReidHamilton. | Instagram/@CameronReidHamilton

She added that she became instantly emotional upon reading that one significant word. “We just looked at each other. I fell to my knees and cried. It's been a long time coming. We've literally been trying to get pregnant for four years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the pair have been sharing regular updates about their pregnancy, including a gender reveal post in August in which they said they were expecting a baby boy. So, has Lauren Hamilton had her baby? Here’s all we know.

Have Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron had their baby?

No, Lauren and Cameron’s baby has not arrived yet. Cameron caused great excitement among the couple’s fans by night by posting a photo of himself and a heavily-pregnant Lauren last month beaming at the camera. He captioned the post: “Son, this was the last date we went on before you were born. Doesn’t your mom look beautiful?”

This led many fans to believe that the baby boy has been born. One person wrote: “Awwwww congrats”. Another said: “You guys look great! Congrats again and forever.”

Cameron then edited the caption to add the line: “Y’all, this is not an arrival announcement. I’m just saying it’s soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Love is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron’s baby due?

The pair have not spoken about a precise due date publicly. But, we do know that their son is due later this autumn. In mid-September, the pair uploaded a joint post which was a sponsored post with baby brand Pampers. In the caption, they wrote: “Our little guy is just weeks away .”

On July 29, Lauren also posted a video in which she said she was entering her third trimester and none of her clothes fit her anymore. The third trimester of pregnancy typically lasts for around 12 weeks, so that means it is likely that the baby is due around October 21.

So, we expect baby Hamilton to arrive in about a week now - but some babies are late while others are early. Fans have been speculating that the baby may have been born early as they noticed that the pair have not posted since September 29.

We’ll update this page as soon as Lauren and Cameron announce the birth of their son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad