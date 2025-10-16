Love is Blind star Nick has spoken out for the first time after it was revealed he ended his engagement to fiancée Annie.

Annie and Nick’s relationship came to an end when she found out that she wasn’t the only person he had said ‘I love you’ to in the pods.

Nick had been caught between Annie and another woman, Kait. He had strong bonds with both women, but told Kait he loved her first. But, after he learned that Kait wasn’t religious he swiftly changed his mind and declared his love for Annie.

The pair quickly got engaged, and Annie was unaware of her fiancée’s feelings for Kait - until the pod squad girls told her the truth at a party. This made Annie question about how he truly felt about her, while he got annoyed as he felt she didn’t recognise how much effott he’d been putting into their union.

They had a row, which ended up being a “breaking point” for Nick. The morning after he told Annie he no longer wanted to get married. She begged him to continue the experiment and keep trying. After a lot of back and forth, he said firmly: “The reason that I am not willing to marry you is because I am unhappy.” And that marked the emotional end of their relationship.

Love is Blind season 9 couple Annie and Nick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Since the episode aired on Netflix yesterday (Wednesday October 15), Annie and Nick have been quiet on their respective social media pages. Both have been on the receving end of both positive and negative comments, but Annie has been trolled for her behaviour during their break-up.

Now, Nick has broken his silence - and he’s spoken out in support of his ex. “I want to make one thing extremely clear. While I really do appreciate the love, I will not stand for hate projected onto Annie. She deserves respect and kindness just like any other human being.”

Annie has not responded to any of the comments that have been levelled at her. The former couple do, however, still follow each other on Instagram so it seems likely that they could be friends at the present time - or at least not have any bad feelings between them.

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 11 are available to watch now on Netflix.