Love is Blind star Joe has had his say on why he broke off his engagement to Madison - and responds to her eating disorder claims.

Joe was one of the most talked about cast members in season 9 of Love is Blind, thanks to his tumultuous relationship with Madison and his shocking pre-wedding exit.

To recap, viewers watched in horror in the 10th episode of the season - which was aptly called ‘runaway groom’ - when Joe got major cold feet during this suit fitting. He literally said ‘I can’t do this’ and was seen fleeing in a car.

At the same time, Madison was blissfully unaware and trying on wedding dresses, telling her mum, sister and fellow brides-to-be that she could see herself and Joe standing at the end of the altar and saying yes to each other.

Joe did return back to the apartment he shared with Madison after the failed suit fitting, though only to tell her she was not his “person”. He added, however, that he still has love for her. When she questioned why he thought they weren’’t right for each other, Joe couldn’t give her an answer. He moved out shortly afterwards, and their time in the experiment and their relationship came to an end.

Madison has since spoken out about the impact her time with Joe had on her, including the comments he made about her body. He was recorded saying he didn’t typically go for women with a “larger physique” - something which he also told Madison off-camera.

Speaking to Nick Viall on an episode of The Viall Files podcast, Madison claimed this had led her to devleop an eating disorder. “I don’t know what his intention was. I think it was kind of an inside thought that was said out loud, but his words did really carry weight. Honestly, from that comment, I kind of developed an eating disorder moving forward,” she said. She went on to say that she is healthy now, as the show is recorded at least a year in advance.

Joe has now responded to his ex-fiancée claims in a new interview with Us Weekly. “Obviously, kind of a horrible feeling on my end if that’s something that affected her long-term or for a little while after. It was a surprising comment,” he said. “Madison’s always been very confident in her body image, but you never know how somebody’s really feeling inside. I didn’t mean it to affect her in that way. It’s not a good thing to hear.”

Speaking about the day of the suit fitting, he admitted he knew at that point he wasn’t going to say ‘I do’ on his wedding day - and that caused him to spiral. “I definitely crashed out. At that certain point, [I’m thinking] ‘why am I going through these motions if I have in my head that, ultimately, I’m not going to be able to say yes on that wedding day?’

“It felt a little faulty on my part, and I could have handled it better. That’s the story of my experiment on TV. It just felt disingenuous on my part to even be there, if I didn’t think we had enough time to get there or if I knew this wasn’t my person.”

When asked if he had been feeling this way for a while, Joe replied, “In simple terms, I had these emotions that I was aware of, and I was trying to mask them with other things. [I was trying] not to be in the moment and feel what I was feeling, because it is super emotional, high pressure, anxiety ridden, and I just couldn’t do it anymore. The light bulb definitely came up, like, ‘why am I still here?'”

The former TV groom-to-be said that his connection had been great with Madison in the pods, but he began to feel differently once they had met in person.

“My connection with Madison in the pods was great. There were a lot of butterflies. It was a very deep connection. We had a lot of laughs,” he said.

“He went on: “When you’re going into [the pods], there is a little hesitation, and then the more you go forward, you get bought in and it is a pressure cooker situation. The conversations you have in there are very deep and exceed what would be in a regular relationship just by timeline. The more it went on, I could see it working out. In the pods and in my mind, [we were a] great fit.

“I think you learn a lot about a person outside [of the pods] where you can see how they communicate. You can see how they move, facial expressions, other conversations that definitely are not filmed — maybe something you don’t want on camera — and ultimately, it wasn’t a fit,” he said. “She was not my person, and I think that’s OK. We’re just two very, very different human beings.”

* Watch Love is Blind episodes 1 to 11 on Netflix now, with the wedding episode coming next Wedesday (October 16).