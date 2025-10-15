Another season of Love is Blind is pretty much over, but there’s still the reunion to come.

The Love is Blind season 9 weddings are almost here, and viewers are still coming to terms with what happened during what was arguably the most explosive run-up to the nuptials in the show’s five year history.

Along with ‘who actually gets married?’, (and I’m still standing by my early prediction of nobody), the other question of fans lips is now ‘when is the reunion?’. The reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is one of the most eagerly anticipated episodes of the entire season as it’s where fans find out where all the couples are now - and some of the stand out members of the pod squad too.

This reunion promises to be a particularly juicy as the season has been so dramatic. So, here’s all we know about the Love is Blind season 9 reunion, including who will attend. Be warned that there are some spoilers ahead in this article.

When will the Love is Blind season 9 reunion air?

The Love is Blind reunion will air on Netflix in two weeks, Wednesday October 29 - if you’re in the US. If you’re in the UK, it’s actually dropping in the early hours of Thursday October 30. This will be the 13th, and final, episode of the season.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as the hosts of the Love is Blind season 9 reunion. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

What time will the Love is Blind season 9 reunion air?

The exact time you can watch the episode depends where you live. The reunion launches at 6pm PT, or 9pm ET time in the US, which is actually 2am the following morning in the UK. So, UK viewers will either have to adopt the sleep/wake schedule of night workers Ali and Anton for a couple of days, or just get a good night’s sleep so they can wake up early ready to watch at a more reasonable hour.

Who will attend the Love is Blind season 9 reunion?

An official guest list hasn’t been announced by Netflix for the reunion, but we can expect all three couples who made it to the altar; Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Megan and Jordan, to all show up.

We also hope to see the two couples who split up at the 11th hour with just days to go to their weddings; Madison and Joe and Annie and Nick.

Fans are also no doubt hoping that Kacie and Patrick, who did get engaged but broke things off shortly after the proposal in jaw-dropping scenes, will attend. But, considering Kacie said she wasn’t invited to the earlier pod squad party and she’s also been receiving a lot of hate online, it could be that she doesn’t attend the reunion either. I think it’s quite likely Patrick will be there though.

I also don’t think Anna, who chose to leave during the pod stage, will attend as though she was a fan-favourite, she has issued a statement distancing herself from the show and asking for privacy.

I think Blake will also not attend as he chose to leave the experiment early. I do expect that Kait, Brenden and Mike may be there though. We’ll have to wait and see, of course.

Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 11 are available to watch on Netflix now.