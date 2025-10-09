Love is Blind’s Kacie and Patrick have each posted Instagram videos throwing some serious shade at each other.

Patrick and Kacie liked each other so much when they met in the Love is Blind pods that they decided to get engaged sight unseen.

The engagement only lasted a matter of hours, however, as Kacie decided to call it off shortly after they met for the first time at the reveal.

In the most shocking scenes in the show’s history, Kacie told producers she couldn’t see her attraction to Patrick growing and therefore wanted to end her experience and their relationship . . . but when it came to meeting Patrick face-to-face she told him she loved him and repeatedly stroked his face and jumped into his arms. She didn’t actually tell him she didn’t want to be with him.

As a result, Kacie has received a lot of negativity from fans since the show aired on Wednesday October 1. She’s even posted death threats that she’s been sent to her Instagram page. On the other hand, Patrick has posted to say thank you for all the support he has received from viewers - but he has also said he does not condone hate.

Earlier this week, they both appeared on an episode of the Viall Files podcast, hosted by Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy, to discuss things from their point fo view. In separate interviews, Patrick claimed he had tried to speak to his former-fiancée and meet up with her after they arrived back home in Denver but she would not give him this. She hit back, however, and said this wasn’t true and he hadn’t reached out to her.

Kacie also spoke of her upset at watching the show back and realising Patrick had such a deep connection with Anna, who then chose to leave the experiment. In scenes shown in the final edit, Patrick spoke about how Anna was his number one while Kacie was his number two. However when she left he decided to focus on Kacie.

Posting a short video on her Instagram page of her watching a scene from the show where Patrick says “Kacie was the number two, but she was a distant number two”, Kacie wrote in the caption: “When I think of all the tears I cried, stress I felt and guilt I carried all this time for feeling the way I felt and for not knowing how to be honest with him I can’t say it feels great to find out that I was just a consolation prize all along.”

Over on his Instagram page, Patrick has posted a video of himself along with the caption “when she finds out she’s the side chick”. In the clip, he looks directly at the camera at at first he looks stony-faced, but then he covers his eyes with his hand before moving his hand away and breaking out in a big grin, sticking out his tongue and also appearing to giggle.

The videos have not changed people’s opinions of Kacie. One person commented: “You are NOT the victim here. You led him on and got his hopes up more than once!” Another person repeated the same sentiments.

One commenter was a little more balanced, but still called Kacie out on her behaviour. “It’s not your fault you weren’t attracted to Patrick, but lying to his face, continuing to make out with him, confirming you still loved him, and letting him believe you could continue the relationship was wrong.

“I do wish you had given it a chance, but at the end of the day it was your decision. I do hope you apologized to Patrick. He wasn’t perfect either, but he didn’t deserve this. We are all much more than our worst moments so hopefully the audience remembers that.”

Fans were still mainly supportive of Patrick. “If it was any other context or person I would find this so distasteful… but given the context and person I straight [laughing face emojis].” Another said: “She played herself and dude is having fun with it now. Good for Patrick.”

But, some people didn’t like what the reality star had done. “Weird going from brokenhearted to making jokes,” one person wrote. A second said: “Just when we thought you were the nice guy.”

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 9 are available to watch now on Netflix. More episodes are released next Wednesday (October 15).