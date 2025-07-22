Nick Viall has caused a stir with his latest venture - a Netflix dating show about age gap relationships - but who is he?

Nick will be the co-host of Age of Attraction alongside his wife Natalie Joy, which will air in 2026 and will see singles aged between 22 and 59 see if their attraction can defy numbers.

Viewers aren’t sure about the concept, with some branding it “gross”, but others are looking forward to it. No matter what your thoughts, it’s safe to say that Nick and Natalie are the ideal people to host as they have an 18 year age gap between them.

Nick is also no stranger to reality show relationships as he found fame on The Bachelor, and since then he’s also launched a podcast called The Viall Files where he will often interview other TV contestants.

Keep reading to learn more about Nick Viall, including when he was on The Bachelor, and who his wife and children are.

Who is Nick Viall?

Nick Viall, full name Nicholas Joseph Viall, is an American actor, television personality, model and podcast host.

He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to parents Mary and Christopher, and is the second oldest of 11 siblings. He was a keen sportsman throughout his time at school and university. He gained a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and went on to to become a software sales executive.

He came to public attention at the age of 33, however, in 2014, when he decided to look for love on reality TV.

The Viall Files podcast host Nick Viall, who rose to fame on The Bachelor. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for California Milk

How old is Nick Viall?

He is 44 years old.

Who is Nick Viall married to?

He is married to model and surgical technologist Natalie Joy, aged 26. The pair began dating in 2020 and were married in April 2024.

They have previously said they met when Natalie sent Nick a direct message on Instagram.

Who are Nick Viall’s children?

Nick and Natalie share one child. Their daughter named River Rose was born in February 2024, two months before they married.

Nick Viall, aged 44, and his wife Natalie Joy, age 26, will host a new Netflix dating show testing if age-gap relationships work called Age of Attraction. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

When was Nick Viall on The Bachelor?

Before his happily ever after, Nick shared his own quest for love with the world on Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette and Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and as the titular Bachelor on Season 21 of the series.

The TV first appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette in 2014, as one of Andi Dorfman's suitors. He was one of the final two bachelors and told Andi he loved her, but was left heartbroken when she chose Josh Murray to receive the final rose.

The following year, he returned for a second chance in the next season of The Bachelorette. Like the previous season, he made it to the final rose ceremony but faced rejection again when Kaitlyn Bristowe chose Shawn Booth.

He looked for love on reality TV again on Bachelor in Paradise. He went on to date Jen Saviano - and he even bought an engagement ring. At the final ceremony, he told her: "I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can't," and of course he didn’t propose.

In 2017, the 21st season of The Bachelor aired, with Nick as the titular single man - with 30 single women hoping to win his final rose. Nick ended up proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi in the season finale but they broke up in August that year.

What is the Viall Files about and how to listen?

In January 2019, Nick started a podcast called The Viall Files where he interviews many celebrity guests, including fellow reality show contestants.

Natalie oten joins her husband as a co-host, and the pair often give dating and relationship advice to their listeners based on their own experiences. There are new episodes at least three times a week, sometimes four.

You can listen to the Viall Files on Nick Viall’s official Youtube channel.