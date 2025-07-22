Ca$h Out was also found guilty of sex trafficking charges.

Rapper Ca$h Out whose real name is John-Michael Gibson was sentenced to life in prison on July 21. A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office told USA Today that he was “found guilty July 18, of charges including rape, aggravated sodomy and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for leading a prostitution enterprise.”

Rapper Ca$h Out is best known for his hits, ‘Cashin’ Out,’ and ‘She Twerkin.’ When he was convicted, the rapper’s defence lawyer , Attorney Careton R. Matthews said: "We do respect the court's process and jury's decision, however we're disappointed with the verdict and the sentence," and also added that "He maintains his innocence on many of these charges and may file an appeal or a motion for a new trial."

Ca$h Out was not the only member of his family to receive a sentence, his mother Linda Smith was sentenced to 30 years on RICO charges (RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), while his cousin Tyrone Taylor was given life in prison plus 70 years.

Variety reported that “The trial, which began two months ago, concerned allegations that Cash Out, his mother and cousin coerced and forced women into sex work over the course of several years. They were accused of exploiting women for profit, with prosecutors using evidence that included text messages from eight cellphones.”

In April 2022, Ca$h Out and five others were charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a 41- count indictment that included allegations of rape, aggravated sodomy and human trafficking. The rapper was accused of using his celebrity status to “lure” women.

If you have been a victim of rape, you can call the rape and sexual abuse support line run by Rape Crisis England and Wales – you can call the helpline on 0808 500 2222 or use the online chat (both are free and are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year)