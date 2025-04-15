Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter, is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims the abuse happened when she would travel from Oregon to visit Nick in Los Angeles when she was 19 and he was 25. He is accused of sexually assaulting her on two occasions while they were allegedly involved in a relationship in 2005. She says she asked him to wear a condom but he refused and told her he was "clean" from STDs.

She claims she never had unprotected sex before meeting Nick. She claimed that though she had consensual sex with the singer about three different times, on one visit, after she said she only wanted to watch a movie, Nick allegedly didn't take her refusal.

The woman claimed in the lawsuit that Nick “dismissed” her refusal and informed her that “the only reason she was there was to have sex.” The lawsuit alleged "[Nick] then picked plaintiff up off the ground and threw her onto his bed." Additionally, the complaint claimed that Nick held her down and forcefully raped her, even though she repeatedly protested. Allegedly, Nick allegedly did not use protection.

According to the 10-page complaint, Nick allegedly assaulted the woman again about two months later after apologizing and asked to see her again. The woman claimed Nick had invited her over while he also had two friends over at what she thought was his apartment off Hollywood Boulevard. She alleged that he isolated her in a bedroom and then raped her for a second time.

The woman claims Nick infected her with various STDs including HPV. She says she tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhoea and was told she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which she says is a result of the HPV infection.

She says she had to undergo cancer treatments, including surgery and says the alleged sexual assaults caused her severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues and other trauma. She's suing Nick for sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, as well as damages.

Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr., attorneys for Nick, told TMZ: "This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter. It's drawn from the same predictable playbook – lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family."

There have been other lawsuits filed against Nick before this recent woman alleging he raped her. Out of three other woman who have filed lawsuit against Nick, one alleged in a lawsuit she filed in California in 2023 that Nick drugged and raped her at his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 when she was 17.