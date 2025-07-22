Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has paid tribute to her friend who has died aged 39 of cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

34-year-old Amy, who has battled breast cancer in recent years, was among those who left messages of condolence online after the death of Sophie Busson was announced.

Sophie, who was a charity relationship manager from Wales, and had stage four secondary breast cancer, died earlier this month just a few weeks after she turned 39. She had been sharing her cancer journey with thousands of fans online for the past eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV star Amy, who announced in May 2023 that she had been diagnosed with grade III breast cancer, commented on the Instagram post written by Amy’s family announcing her death. “Sending so much love and strength to all! Fly high darling, thank you for all you did and will continue to do for the breast cancer community,” she said.

Sophie's family had posted a black and white image of her with the dates 1986 - 2025 written across the image. Alongside the image, they wrote in the caption that Sophie had lost her fight for life.

“The time we hoped would never come, arrived last night with our beautiful Sophie passing away peacefully. She had us both by her side until the end and we take comfort in knowing how much she was loved. She was an absolute fighter until her final breath. We are absolutely heartbroken but she will always be with us forever in our hearts. All our love, Gareth, Steph and her boys.”

Sophie Busson, friend of Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, has died of breast cancer. She is pictured with her husband Gareth during their vow renewal in June, just weeks before her death. Photo by Instagram/@sophie.bu55. | Instagram/@sophie.bu55

Sophie was first diagnosed with stage four breast cancer eight years ago at the age of 31 - just16 months after her wedding to husband Gareth. She had been declared cancer-free after undergoing intense treatment - but then the disease returned five years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie, who had a twin sister called Steph, told her 21,000 Instagram followers in 2023 that she had secondary, inoperable stage four metastatic breast cancer.

At the time, she told WalesOnline: “I was devastated to hear that my cancer had returned, although I wasn’t overly surprised given that I was told I was at a high risk of reoccurrence. But when I hit five years cancer-free, I really thought I had a chance of it not coming back.

“It’s been really difficult taking the news of this new diagnosis, but I am slowly coming to terms with things and luckily, up to now, I have kept fairly well on my new treatment. I am hopeful that treatment will do its thing and keep me around for as long as possible.”

The online star continued to share all parts of her life with her fans, including her vow renewal with Gareth in June, days out with her children and updates on her treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of Sophie’s fans also left messages of condolence on the post about her passing, as well as TV star Amy. “Sending you all so much love. What a beautiful soul who radiated light always. My heart is with you all,” one said.

A second wrote: “I'm so sad to read this. I never met Sophie, but I have found her to be such an inspiration and her smile, energy and positivity in her posts always made me smile. Sending love and strength to you all. Fly high Sophie, we shall find you in the brightest star.”

“Truly devastated to see this. I am so so sorry,” a third fan penned. “I never met Sophie but still I know she was just pure magic. An absolute powerhouse & a true inspiration.Fly high gorgeous lady. My thoughts are with all of you.”

After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, TV star and dancer Amy was told in February 2024 that her latest check up showed "no sign of the disease", although she wouldn't get the all clear for five years.