Heartbroken Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale has announced the passing of her mother Judy Loe on social media.

The star, 51, took to Instagram to share the sad news that her mother had died after revealing last year that she was battling stage four cancer. Alongside sharing pictures and video from Judy’s life, Kate said in her social media post: “I don’t want to post this.

“I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record. She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”

She added: “I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.

“She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear. Mama, I love you so much.”

It comes after Kate, who appeared in Hollywood hits such as Pearl Harbour and The Aviator, revealed the heartbreak she suffered over the loss of her step-father Roy Battersby in 2024. Judy and Roy married in 1997 following the death of Kate’s father Richard Beckinsale in 1979.

In a January 2025 post marking one year since her step-father’s death, Kate said:"Finding my father‘s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever.

“It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough.”

Judy Loe was 78 years old at the time of her death. She was also an actress best known for her work on television in the UK. She appeared in shows such as Casualty and Holby City, as well as sitcom Singles, Inspector Morse and Doctors.

Kate’s famous friends sent support to the grieving actress. Michelle Visage said: “Oh Kate my love I am so sorry for your huge loss,” while Cara Delevingne sent love in the comments.