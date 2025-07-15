Thieves escaped with unreleased Beyoncé songs and other secret documents about the singer after breaking into a car hired by members of the superstar’s team.

Last week - less than 48 hours before the Crazy In Love hitmaker started her four-night residency at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour - thieves allegedly broke into a rental car which had been hired by the singer's choreographer, and one of her dancers.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, an incident report alleges that the theft occurred on July 8, with the suspect taking hard drives containing "water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists".

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue are said to have told authorities that they parked up at a parking deck just after 8pm. When they returned to the vehicle an hour later, it's alleged someone had broken into the car through the boot, and taken two suitcases.

As well as the hard drives, it's said the thieves also took clothes, MacBooks and AirPods Max headphones, which belonged to members of her team. As reported by Atlanta's ABC station WSB-TV, police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department told the outlet in a statement: "Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect."

Officers dusted the rental car for prints, finding two sets, while footage was caught on a security camera. The incident report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter noted that officers were able to track the location of the AirPods and laptops using the Find My feature on Apple devices. The locations were redacted in the documents, but it's said officers carried out a "suspicious person stop" in the area flagged by the AirPods.

Beyoncé and her team are yet to comment on the incident.