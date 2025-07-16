Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving | Getty

Hollywood actress Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding ... again.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harry Potter star, 35, was disqualified and ordered to pay £1,044 after she was caught driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford.

Emma - who shot to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise - was sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court today, after she admitted speeding on Banbury Road, Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Women actress when driving her £30,000 Audi S3 car at the time. Watson wasn't in attendance at the courtroom, which is based in Buckinghamshire, south east England.

According to This is Oxfordshire, Emma's representative said in court that his client "fully understands her position and will accept her punishment".

Before the speeding incident in Oxford, Emma already had nine points on her licence following three previous offences.

Her Audi was impounded by police in February 2024 after her parked motor was blocking in two cars in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Warwickshire Police confirmed that "a report of a blue Audi S3 parked across a driveway and blocking in two cars on High Street near the junction with Sheep Street in Stratford.

"The report was made at 9.42pm and the car was impounded and taken away at 10.21pm. No crime was recorded."

Just days later, Emma wrote on X: "Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. [crying laughing face emoji]"

The star was studying for a Master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford, which she began in September 2023, before switching to a DPhil, which stands for Doctor of Philosophy and is sometimes referred to as a PhD, or a doctorate.