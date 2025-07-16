Donald Trump’s visit to the UK has been set with dates in September confirmed.

Donald Trump will head to King Charles III's Windsor Castle in September for an "unprecedented" second U.K. state visit. The British monarch will host the U.S. president and his wife Melania, from September 17 to 19.

The high-profile visit coincides with a U.K. parliamentary recess — potentially helping sidestep a diplomatic row. MPs, who have mixed views of Trump, will be out of Westminster.

Keir Starmer noted how this second invitation was “unprecedented,” as traditionally U.S. Presidents are not offered a state visit during their second term, but instead an invitation to attend tea or lunch at Windsor Castle. “That’s a great, great honor, and that says ‘at Windsor’ that is really something,” Trump marvelled.

Trump mentioned the visit once more in April, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. he said: “I was invited by the King and the great country. They are going to do a second fest—that's what it is, it is beautiful… It’s an honor to be a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family”.

Donald Trump is expected to arrive at London Heathrow Airport as traditionally most dignitaries arrive there and are then met by members of the Royal Family or government officials before transferring—often by the Royal Train or coach—to their main destination. Buckingham Palace hasn’t disclosed final logistics, however, using Heathrow aligns with the official itinerary centered around Windsor Castle.

Keir Starmer has also sensibly opted for the Trump visit to be held during the parliamentary recess, so there will be no demonstrations. And it is highly likely that the president has already been told that he won’t be able to have the carriage ride through London for “security reasons”.

Trump will be accompanied by his wife,and there is currently no indication that Vice President JD Vance will accompany the President. Based on precedent, U.S. vice presidents traditionally don’t accompany on such visits — for example, Pence didn’t attend Trump’s 2019 visit, nor did Cheney join Bush in 2003.