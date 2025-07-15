A Brazilian brothel has slapped a 50 per cent tariff on its US punters after Donald Trump levied whopping new taxes on the country.

Brazil's economy was devastated on July 9 when the US president unveiled a 50 per cent import duty on all goods made in Brazil.

Now, in a tit-for-tat move, the Cabare Thatys Drinks sex bar in Fortaleza, in the state of Ceara, is getting its own back on American clients.

A receipt with from a cabaret in Fortaleza, Ceara in Brazil, undated. Among requests for alcoholic beverages, condoms, and a full program, there is a 50% tax on an American tourist—a response to the price hike announced by US President Donald Trump | Newsflash/NX

A bill apparently written up a day after Trump's announcement shows an unnamed punter was charged a new 'Tarifa di Trump' for having a US passport.

The normal price for a 'Programa' or 'full service' at the club is 250 Brazilian reals, or £33.35.

But after the new Trump tariff of 105 reals, or £14.01, the romp price shot up to 325 reaks, or £47.36.

With five beers and a condom thrown in, the final total came to 415 reals, or £55.36. The bill went viral on social media the following day, on July 11 and was retweeted nearly 150,000 times within hours.

Mocking the Trump tariff, the Youth for Democracy political movement said on Instagram: "Retaliation to the US has already begun in Fortaleza! A more patriotic establishment than Congress!"

Another social media user said: "I will defend the establishment, it is all within the consumer law. And within the law of reciprocity!"

However, it’s not immediately apparent that the establishment actually exists - its entire online footprint is made up of reaction to the bill so the “tariff” may be an elaborate hoax.

