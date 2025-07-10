A mum undergoing a liposuction operation died when she suffered a catastrophic fat clot blocking an artery to her heart and lungs, police believe.

Victim Natalia Cavanellas Thomazella, 40, died in the operating theatre in Sao Paulo, in Brazil, on July 7 when fat being sucked from her body entered her bloodstream.

The blockage triggered a massive heart attack, according to local media. PR and media specialist Natalia had checked into the private San Gennaro Hospital for liposuction, a bum lift and corrective surgery to a previous boob enhancement.

But during the procedure, say police experts, fat globules were apparently pumped into her bloodstream, stopping blood from reaching her lungs.

Her plastic surgeon, Edgar Lopez, confirmed in a legal statement: "The patient developed a serious complication, compatible with pulmonary embolism, a rare event."

Natalia Cavanellas Thomazella, 40, died during cosmetic surgery in Mooca, Sao Paulo, Brazil | @nat_natworking/Newsflash/NX

Police say her heart failed at around 4.20 pm from a "fatty embolism" soon after medics began working on her buttocks boosting procedure.

The report says: "The medical team initiated resuscitation manoeuvres but without success. Although the victim responded to the initial resuscitation, she died in the operating room."

Natalia's body has been sent to Brazil's Legal Medical Institute for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Her husband Rafael said: “We all know what a great woman Natalia was. A beautiful, independent, super professional, happy woman, among so many other qualities. Sadly, Natalia left us yesterday, but forever she will be in our memories and our hearts. We have been married for a few years and the fruit of that marriage came our daughter, Manoella, who is the greatest gift I have ever received in my life.

“Manoella is a lot like Nat, even in her own way, because she's very communicative, I think she pulled her mom into everything, and today I saw how good that was. I will always tell Manoella how her mother was an amazing woman, the kind of person that everyone loves, admires, and will always keep her alive in our memories.”

Clinic heads said in a statement: "The hospital is collaborating with the authorities to investigate all the circumstances of the death.”

The police investigation is ongoing.

