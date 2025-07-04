A model has faced a furious backlash after taking to social media to whine about migrant children ruining her holiday in the South of France.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkish beauty blogger Derin Talu, visiting Cannes with her mum and sister, said the VIP resort had been destroyed by what appear to be migrant kids.

In an ill-judged post she said "too many children" were "ruining" her expensive break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talu, 21, said: "If you're wondering why I don't like kids – I can't go in the sea because of them."

Model Derin Talu, who was annoyed by children playing on a beach while she was on holiday in Cannes, in the south of France | @derintalu/Newsflash/NX

Bafflingly her video showed a group of just eight youngsters and two adults playing in the sea.

She added: "I just don't want to brush up against 120 people. I mean, no offence, but we paid a lot of money for this place."

Derin Talu poses in undated photo. She is on vacation in Cannes, France. (@derintalu/Newsflash/NX) | @derintalu/Newsflash/NX

Then, apparently forgetting that she is not French either, she went on: "Why do we have to put up with this? And clearly, they're not even French. God knows where they're from."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But her rant backfired when she was slammed by many of her 300,000 Instagram followers for her high-handed attack.

One wrote: "You paid, but do you think they got in for free? If there's an entry fee, it applies to everyone."

And another said: "Just because you paid, do you think you own the beach? The beaches belong to the public. No commercial business can take them over."

And her only supporter seems to be her mum, who pops up in the clip saying: "There's something called social distancing.

"People should have a bit of respect for others. You need to go to places that reflect that."

Story: NewsX