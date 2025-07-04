Turkish model Derin Talu under fire after saying that migrant kids were spoiling her holiday in Cannes
Turkish beauty blogger Derin Talu, visiting Cannes with her mum and sister, said the VIP resort had been destroyed by what appear to be migrant kids.
In an ill-judged post she said "too many children" were "ruining" her expensive break.
Talu, 21, said: "If you're wondering why I don't like kids – I can't go in the sea because of them."
Bafflingly her video showed a group of just eight youngsters and two adults playing in the sea.
She added: "I just don't want to brush up against 120 people. I mean, no offence, but we paid a lot of money for this place."
Then, apparently forgetting that she is not French either, she went on: "Why do we have to put up with this? And clearly, they're not even French. God knows where they're from."
But her rant backfired when she was slammed by many of her 300,000 Instagram followers for her high-handed attack.
One wrote: "You paid, but do you think they got in for free? If there's an entry fee, it applies to everyone."
And another said: "Just because you paid, do you think you own the beach? The beaches belong to the public. No commercial business can take them over."
And her only supporter seems to be her mum, who pops up in the clip saying: "There's something called social distancing.
"People should have a bit of respect for others. You need to go to places that reflect that."
Story: NewsX
