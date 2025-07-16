President Trump is expected to travel to Scotland later this month for a “private trip”.

Police Scotland confirmed last week that it was preparing for a presidential visit. It is understood there will be no private meeting with King Charles. However, Trump will make a full state visit to the UK later this year.

President Trump is expected to travel to his golf resort at Menie in Aberdeenshire. Trump previously suggested his visit would coincide with the grand opening of a second 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, named the MacLeod course after his Scottish mother.

Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney are also expected to meet Donald Trump when he visits Scotland. Trump has often spoken of his affection for the country but his last presidential visit, in 2018, prompted large protests in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. That is expected to be the case again this year, with the Scottish Greens vowing to join protests against the "extremist" president.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "There are plans for the first minister to meet with the president when he is in Scotland. It is important that the opportunity to promote the interests of Scotland is taken during this visit."

They added that the government had been working "with partners including Police Scotland". The force has urged anyone planning to protest against the president to abide by the law.

According to reports, security services are preparing for Air Force One to land at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire.