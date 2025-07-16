Netflix has issued a huge update over the upcoming second series of Love Is Blind UK.

The popular dating programme is set to return to screen later this summer, with hosts Matt and Emma Willis returning to guide the hopefuls on their journey. Love Is Blind UK is a spin-off version of the original US series, which premiered on the streaming service in 2020 to huge success.

Having spawned multiple international versions, the UK edition of the reality show hit screens in August 2024 and fans couldn’t get enough of the drama. It was a huge hit with Netflix viewers with streaming bosses quickly ordering a second season (and now a third before season two has even hit screens!)

Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind UK will return on August 13 | Courtesy of Netflix

In a new teaser for the upcoming series, Netflix revealed that Love Is Blind UK will return on Wednesday, August 13.

The episode schedule for season two is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. The first season was released in weekly batches over four weeks - four episodes in week one, five in week two, two ‘altar decision’ episodes in weeks three, and one final reunion episode in week one.

The teaser trailer gives viewers a quick glance at the famous pods as we see some as-of-yet faceless contestants getting to know each other sight-unseen. But it’s not all roses and sunshine...

One brave man can be heard saying that he doesn’t “find it difficult to date multiple women” as it’s “just a part of the game”, while another shocked contestant is heard exclaiming: “That’s really disrespectful - I’m not your Plan B.” There looks to be no shortage of drama in the new season, with vows being ripped up at the altar and even a crying bride.

You can watch the full teaser below:

It comes as Netflix begins to cast for season three of the hit show. Netflix said in its casting call: “Love Is Blind: UK is currently casting bold and open-minded singles over 18 based in the United Kingdom and Ireland to enter the experiment.

“To throw your hat into the ring for the chance to lock down one of your very own, click here to apply now.”