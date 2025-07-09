AJ and Britney were a fan favourite couple on season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and although they did get engaged during the final Britney has now revealed it wasn’t exactly a perfect ‘happily ever after’ for them.

28-year-old AJ and Britney, aged 27, had been together for five years when they entered the process. AJ admitted that she was hesitant to marry her long-term girlfriend because she didn’t want to always come second place to her business. “It’s not about love. It’s about whether we’re truly ready to prioritize the same future,” she said.

Britney, however, was fed up of waiting for the next step. “I issued AJ an ultimatum because after years of loving and building [a life] with her, I am ready for the next chapter. I want clarity on where we are going and if she sees forever the same way I do,” she said.

After both having three week trial marriages with other people who were also embarking on the expeiment, the pair both got the clarity they needed. AJ popped the question to Britney during the show’s finale - and the pair are happily engaged today. Britney has upgraded the ring she proposed to AJ with on Ultimatum Day since filming ended, but they don’t have a set wedding date yet.

Speaking on the What’s the Reality podcast, which is hosted by Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, earlier today (Wednesday July 9), the couple revealed that things have not been completely smooth for them since AJ put a ring on it.

When asked what life has been since filming for the show ended, Britney said the pair had faced “struggles” and added that they had “lost best friends”. When prompted by AD to explain what she meant the reality star candidly opened up.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 couple AJ and Britney. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“This person was my best friend for years. Actually read it right before AJ . . . I've always been an out and proud proud lesbian. That's just that's just who I was. . . When I got back from filming, I let her know that we got engaged. Then a few days later she's like ‘let's talk and I got to talk to you’. And I said ‘okay’. She's making it really weird. I go, we have her dinner and she shares with me that um she can't come to me and AJ's wedding.”

Britney went on to say that initially she thought it must be because her bestie, who she did not name, had another plan. Having not yet set a date for her wedding, she invited her friend to let her know if there was a date she should avoid.

But, that wasn’t the issue. “She said that just because we we're women marrying each other that she can't support that,” Britney explained. She added: “It was heartbreaking to hear.”

AJ told a visibly shocked AD that her fiancée came home after the meeting crying. “My baby came home crying first and foremost. Absolutely shattered. And I just put her on the couch and said ‘you're going to be all right’, she said. AD reacted to the story by saying “that’s not a friend”.

Britney reflected on the experience and said: “I'm just thinking we're entering a new chapter in our life and maybe that's just what was can't bring everybody.” Later in the interview, the pair said their relationship is now “amazing” and that they are looking forward to getting married.