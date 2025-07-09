Fans are still speculating that The Ultimatum couple Mariah Zernik and Caleb Lefterys have called time on their relationship and ended their engagement - and he’s adding fuel to the rumours.

It’s been around a month since fans of the hit Netflix dating show first began to wonder if fan favourite couple Mariah and Caleb had gone their separate ways.

The pair entered the show, which asks couples to break up and date other people to help them decide if they should be together and get engaged or not, in season three. At the time, 24-year-old Mariah wanted to progress her relationship with 29-year-old Caleb, but he worried they were too young.

He formed a connection with his trial wife Aria, which concerned Mariah, but he got down on one knee and popped the question during the season three finale, which was filmed in summer 2024. During the reunion show, which was recorded a few weeks later, the couple revealed they were still engaged and plan to marry in summer 2026.

Last month, however, fans noticing they no longer follow each other on Instagram which led them to believe that the pair have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

Mariah also replied a number of comments from fans on her most recent posts which seemingly confirmed her relationship has come to an end. When one person said: “If I’m being honest, I think this is best. I was so sad you accepted that engagement. You deserve an excited, mature love. May everything you deserve come to you” she replied: “Thank you” with a love heart.

But, confusingly, in an episode of The Slay podcast, published on Saturday June 14, Mariah confirmed herself and Caleb were still planning to say ‘I do’ next year. She said: “We don't have a wedding date but we're aiming for a destination wedding . . . we haven't disclosed where . . . but summer of 2026 is what we’re hoping for.”

Caleb had remained quiet on his social media pages - until now. Although he still didn’t directly address his relationship status. Sharing a video of himself swimming in the wild yesterday (Tuesday July 8), Caleb wrote: “I chose peace, not because it was easy, but because I needed it more than closure. It feels good to be home.”

A fan commented and said: “And sometimes the cycle comes masked “closure” because you end up talking in circles. Better to step away for sanity and peace than to get “clarity”. The reality star responded: “Exactly. I realized I’ll never get the answers I deserve.”

While this seems to be a pretty damning indication of the state of the pair’s relationship, or lack there of, it’s not clear if Caleb and Mariah have actually split or not as they haven’t made an official statement about it. And until, or if, they do we can’t be sure because cryptic messages are obscure by their nature.

Mariah is launching her own podcast ater this year, which is called Healing Is Hard, so she may talk directly about it then. For now check out what’s happening with all the other The Ultimatum couples.